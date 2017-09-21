Bhutan Tourism Update by Tashi Tenzin,
Tourism Council of Bhutan
[HD video and podcast
below] Mr. Tashi Tenzin, Head of Services Division,
Tourism Council of Bhutan, gives delegates attending the Tourism
Expo Japan 2017 forum an update on the status of the tourism
industry in Bhutan.
His presentation took place as part of the Asian
Tourism Leaders Forum on 21 September 2017.
In the video Mr. Tenzin explains a little about
this very special country, its location, population and what Gross
National Happiness is all about.
He tells delegates in attendance about the
history of tourism to Bhutan, and how visitor arrivals have grown
since. He also explains why Bhutan has so many tourism
restrictions in place and much more.
