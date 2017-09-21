[HD video and podcast below] Mr. Tashi Tenzin, Head of Services Division, Tourism Council of Bhutan, gives delegates attending the Tourism Expo Japan 2017 forum an update on the status of the tourism industry in Bhutan.

His presentation took place as part of the Asian Tourism Leaders Forum on 21 September 2017.

In the video Mr. Tenzin explains a little about this very special country, its location, population and what Gross National Happiness is all about.

He tells delegates in attendance about the history of tourism to Bhutan, and how visitor arrivals have grown since. He also explains why Bhutan has so many tourism restrictions in place and much more.

Bhutan Tourism Update by Tashi Tenzin, Tourism Council of Bhutan

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See also: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John Rolfs, General Manager, Wales Targets New Tourism Markets - HD Video Interview with Jim Jones, Macau Tourism Update - Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara, MGTO's General Manager - Japan, Oakwood Japan - HD Video Interview with Martin Fluck, Director North Asia, Japanese Sake - A Brief Introduction by Yuto Kaneyasu of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake - Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism Expo Japan 2017, Bhutan Tourism Update at Tourism Expo Japan 2017, Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table as well as many other: HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: Bhutan, Tourism, Tourism Expo Japan.