AccorHotels to Acquire Australia’s Mantra Group

AccorHotels has signed an agreement with Mantra
Group with the view to acquire all of the issued capital in Mantra
by way of a scheme of arrangement to be approved by Mantra
shareholders.
Under the terms of the agreement AccorHotels would
offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any
potential special dividend.
Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of AccorHotels, said, “We are delighted to have come to an
agreement to acquire the Mantra Group. This operation will
underpin our long-term growth in the Asia Pacific region. Mantra’s
portfolio would offer AccorHotels additional accommodation formats
and a strong customer base to complement our successful hotel
portfolio in Australia. We are confident that the transaction
terms are attractive for shareholders of both groups.”
Mantra is one of Australia’s largest hotel and
resort marketers and operators with 127 properties and over 20,000
rooms in hotels, resorts and serviced apartments across Australia,
New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii.
Properties in Mantra’s portfolio range from
luxury accommodation and coastal resorts to serviced apartments
in city and key leisure destinations, under three key brands:
Peppers (28 properties), Mantra (75 properties) and BreakFree (24
properties).
Mantra also manages core accommodation services
including guest relations and reception areas, restaurants and
bars, conference and function centres, pool and entertainment
facilities and offices. Mantra has more than 5,500 employees.
Chairman of Mantra, Peter Bush, said, “The
AccorHotels offer represents an attractive proposition for Mantra
and for our shareholders and the Board unanimously recommends
AccorHotels’ proposal. AccorHotels is one of the world’s leading
hotel operators and we trust that our business will be in good
hands. Mantra’s strong expertise in apartments, in particular, and
our presence in resort locations are very complementary to the
AccorHotels operations in Australia and New Zealand. The combined
business will be an important part of Australia’s strong and
growing tourism market and its customers will benefit from the
market leading expertise of both groups.”
The offer price represents:
- A 23% premium to the last close price of
AUD3.23 as at 6 October 2017
- An implied EV / 2018e EBITDA (including
transaction costs) multiple of 12.4x pre-synergies and high
single-digit post-synergies.
The acquisition will be accretive to earnings
per share in the first year of ownership pre-synergies.
AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion, equivalent to €0.9billion.
The transaction is subject to regulatory
approvals, including from the Australian Foreign Investment Review
Board, the Federal Court of Australia and the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission, as well as the approval of
Mantra shareholders and other customary conditions. It is
anticipated that subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals,
the transaction should be completed by the end of the first
quarter 2018.
