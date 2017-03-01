Travelport Receives NDC Aggregator Certification from IATA

|
Travelport has been granted both ‘Aggregator Level
One’ certification and ‘IT Provider Level Two’ status by IATA as part of its New
Distribution Capability (NDC) programme.
For airlines, this
means that Travelport is able to fully integrate with its NDC
application programme interface should the airline choose to use
NDC-XML messaging to distribute and deliver their fares and
products.
For travel agencies and travel management
companies, this means that when shopping for and booking flights
via Travelport’s Travel Commerce Platform, they will have even
more enhanced travel content and greater access to ancillary
offers. In particular, Travelport-connected agents will be able to
make ancillary sales post the original flight booking, and through
their preferred agency workflows, for the first time.
Travelport has also achieved the NDC-capable ‘IT Provider’ Level
Two status, making it only the second organisation - and first
GDS - to be designated as NDC certified and NDC Capable. This
further expands its NDC capabilities and means that Travelport
also has the option to distribute IATA NDC offers for fares and
prices on behalf of the airlines electing to use IATA’s industry
standards.
Ian Heywood (pictured), Travelport’s Global Head of Product
and Marketing, Air Commerce, said, “We know
the industry needs to transform the way flights are sold and
IATA’s NDC is an important part of this. It very much complements
the pioneering merchandising technology we launched in 2014 with
our Rich Content and Branding solution which enables airlines to
retail their full range of products, and extensively promote their
brand, to the travel trade and corporate bookers. With this latest
industry-first milestone, we are proud to maintain our leadership
position.”
Yanik Hoyles, Director, New Distribution
Capability (NDC) Program, IATA, said, “We are very excited to
welcome Travelport as the first GDS to join the certification
program as both Aggregator and IT Provider within our NDC program.
With basic and Offer Management messages whose schemas are
compliant with the NDC schema, version 1.1.3 and 15.2, Travelport
joins the fold of NDC players who are supporting airline efforts
to provide full, rich content and product differentiation in the
travel agent channel.”
