Korean Air Unveils First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Korean Air has unveiled its brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Korean Air’s Boeing 787-9 will be operated with a total of 269 seats; 6 first class seats, 18 Prestige class seats and 245 Economy class seats. The aircraft will provide a whole new experience for passengers. The internal cabin pressure has been decreased to the equivalent of 1,800m (6,000ft) altitude instead of 2,400m (8,000ft) on conventional aircraft. Furthermore, the humidity level will be set in the 15%~16% range, which will significantly improve passengers’ comfort compared to the maximum humidity of 11% in current aircraft. Korean Air is planning to utilize the aircraft for long-haul routes with high demand for leisure travel. First, the airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights between Seoul’s Gimpo Airport and JeJu Airport for a month as part of the required certification period, before launching long-haul international routes from Seoul’s Incheon Airport to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich later this year. The interior design of the Dreamliner cabin is quite different from conventional aircraft. The “Premium Cabin Interior” uses the latest LED lighting technology to adjust the color and brightness of lighting based on time and environment. It has five different modes: for take-off, dining, sunset/sunrise, sleeping, and landing. The modes are designed to create a more comfortable atmosphere for passengers. Another noteworthy feature is the size of the cabin windows which are 78% larger than conventional aircraft, allowing passengers to have a better outside view. The manually operated window covers are gone and instead there are buttons to adjust the transparency of the windows in five different levels. A specially developed gel has been inserted within the windowpanes to control the transparency. The aircraft is made of 50% carbon fiber composites along with aluminum alloys for a reduced weight and greater durability, thereby consuming 20% less fuel and generating 20% fewer emissions than the airplane it replaces. Korean Air is scheduled to introduce five 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this year, with another five joining the fleet by 2019.

