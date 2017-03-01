Korean Air Unveils First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

|
Korean Air has unveiled its brand new Boeing
787-9 Dreamliner.
Korean Air’s Boeing 787-9 will
be operated with a total of 269 seats; 6 first class seats, 18
Prestige class seats and 245 Economy class seats.
The aircraft will provide a whole new experience
for passengers. The internal cabin pressure has been decreased to
the equivalent of 1,800m (6,000ft) altitude instead of 2,400m
(8,000ft) on conventional aircraft. Furthermore, the humidity
level will be set in the 15%~16% range, which will significantly
improve passengers’ comfort compared to the maximum humidity of
11% in current aircraft.
Korean Air is planning to utilize the aircraft
for long-haul routes with high demand for leisure travel. First,
the airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights between
Seoul’s Gimpo Airport and JeJu Airport for a month as part of the
required certification period, before launching long-haul
international routes from Seoul’s Incheon Airport to Toronto,
Madrid, and Zurich later this year.
The
interior design of the Dreamliner cabin is quite different from
conventional aircraft. The “Premium Cabin Interior” uses the
latest LED lighting technology to adjust the color and brightness
of lighting based on time and environment. It has five different
modes: for take-off, dining, sunset/sunrise, sleeping, and
landing. The modes are designed to create a more comfortable atmosphere for
passengers.
Another noteworthy feature is the size of the
cabin windows which are 78% larger than conventional aircraft,
allowing passengers to have a better outside view. The manually
operated window covers are gone and instead there are buttons to
adjust the transparency of the windows in five different levels. A
specially developed gel has been inserted within the windowpanes
to control the transparency.
The
aircraft is made of 50% carbon fiber composites along with
aluminum alloys for a reduced weight and greater durability,
thereby consuming 20% less fuel and generating 20%
fewer emissions than the airplane it replaces.
Korean Air is scheduled to
introduce five 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this year, with
another five joining the fleet by 2019.
