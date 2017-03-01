TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 1 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Korean Air Unveils First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Korean Air has unveiled its brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

 Korean Air’s Boeing 787-9 will be operated with a total of 269 seats; 6 first class seats, 18 Prestige class seats and 245 Economy class seats.

 The aircraft will provide a whole new experience for passengers. The internal cabin pressure has been decreased to the equivalent of 1,800m (6,000ft) altitude instead of 2,400m (8,000ft) on conventional aircraft. Furthermore, the humidity level will be set in the 15%~16% range, which will significantly improve passengers’ comfort compared to the maximum humidity of 11% in current aircraft.

Korean Air is planning to utilize the aircraft for long-haul routes with high demand for leisure travel. First, the airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights between Seoul’s Gimpo Airport and JeJu Airport for a month as part of the required certification period, before launching long-haul international routes from Seoul’s Incheon Airport to Toronto, Madrid, and Zurich later this year.

Korean Air Boeing 787-9

The interior design of the Dreamliner cabin is quite different from conventional aircraft. The “Premium Cabin Interior” uses the latest LED lighting technology to adjust the color and brightness of lighting based on time and environment. It has five different modes: for take-off, dining, sunset/sunrise, sleeping, and landing. The modes are designed to create a more comfortable atmosphere for passengers.

Another noteworthy feature is the size of the cabin windows which are 78% larger than conventional aircraft, allowing passengers to have a better outside view. The manually operated window covers are gone and instead there are buttons to adjust the transparency of the windows in five different levels. A specially developed gel has been inserted within the windowpanes to control the transparency.

The aircraft is made of 50% carbon fiber composites along with aluminum alloys for a reduced weight and greater durability, thereby consuming 20% less fuel and generating 20% fewer emissions than the airplane it replaces.

Korean Air is scheduled to introduce five 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this year, with another five joining the fleet by 2019.

See other recent news regarding: Korean Air, 787-9, South Korea, Incheon, Boeing.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com