King’s Cup Elephant Polo to Take Place in Bangkok 9-12 March

|
This
year’s King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, organised by Anantara
Hotels and Resorts, will be held by the banks of Bangkok’s mighty Chao
Phraya River from 9 - 12 March.
Now
in its fifteenth year, the tournament has become one of the
biggest charitable events in Southeast Asia with over US$1.3 million (BHT 46 million) raised and donated to projects that
better the lives of Thailand’s wild and domesticated elephant
population.
Projects include: the world’s first Thai Elephant
Assisted Autistic Therapy Project; positive reinforcement elephant
training workshops; mahout community development initiatives, and
wild elephant conservation.
A total of 30 unemployed former
street elephants will take part in this year’s festival during
which they will be given full veterinary checks and care, much
needed food and drink and essential vitamin supplements for the
duration of the event.
The welfare of the elephants that
participate in the King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament is of
paramount importance, with strict rules ensuring that the
pachyderms are well cared for at all times.
By imposing a “no
micro-chip, no game” rule, Anantara guarantees that all
participating elephants have been domestically bred and not
captured from the wild or smuggled in from neighbouring countries.
The 2017 event will
have 10 teams encompassing over 40 players, including Thai
celebrities, supermodels, professional horse polo players and New
Zealand All-Blacks rugby players. The four day festival will have
something for everyone including an impressive Opening Parade,
Children’s Educational Day, The ‘Bangkok
Ascot’ Ladies Day and fun elephant related activities.
Anantara has
long been associated with elephant conservation efforts with the
formation of The Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, which
has performed over 40 rescues of elephants off the streets of
Thailand, as well as bringing the hugely successful Elephant
Parade to Bangkok.
