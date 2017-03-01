Mövenpick Opens Serviced Apartments in Bangkok, Thailand

Mövenpick today opened its second property in Bangkok, Thailand.

The newly built Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok features 158 serviced apartments and offers long-stay guests a choice of fully furnished studios, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in Bangkok’s Ekkamai neighbourhood.

Built by Nusasiri Plc., Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok is a flagship for the brand’s contemporary serviced apartment concept in Asia.

“We are delighted to partner with such a well established name in Thai real estate as we extend Mövenpick’s reach beyond hotels and resorts into the fast growing serviced apartment sector,” said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Global Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. “The high quality of finishing and variety of spacious layouts, combined with our Swiss attention to detail is sure to make Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok a high-demand option in an area that’s already popular with long-term expatriates.”

Units range in size from 32 sqm to 75 sqm with bright, contemporary décor and a choice of sweeping city views through floor-to- ceiling windows.

All the residences come fully fitted, including kitchen equipment, also feature flat screen TVs offering numerous cable channels in multiple languages and complimentary WiFi.

Beyond their private spaces, residents enjoy access to a 25-metre outdoor saltwater swimming pool, an indoor rooftop fitness centre and a modest, but well equipped, meetings and functions space.

A varied selection of dishes is offered throughout the day at the on-site restaurant, while for those who prefer to venture out there’s a regular shuttle service which passes through the area’s main shopping and dining zones to drop off guests at the nearest BTS sky train station.

“With seven unit types to choose from guests can find the perfect base to suit their personal lifestyle needs,” added Andrew Langdon. “Whether they prefer a large living space and kitchen, a spacious guest bedroom, sunrise or sunset views, there’s a unit to suit every preference at Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok.”

The celebrate the opening of the brand’s first serviced residences in Asia, Mövenpick is offering special opening rates of THB 30,000++ per month for a One Bedroom residence. What’s more, every booking made before 30 April 2017 will receive a complimentary 2-night stay in Khao Yai with dinner included for 2 people. Terms and conditions apply.

