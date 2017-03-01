Mövenpick Opens Serviced Apartments in Bangkok, Thailand

|
Mövenpick today opened its second property in
Bangkok, Thailand.
The newly built Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai
Bangkok features 158 serviced apartments and offers long-stay
guests a choice of fully furnished studios, 1 and 2-bedroom
apartments in Bangkok’s Ekkamai neighbourhood.
Built by Nusasiri
Plc., Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok is
a flagship for the brand’s contemporary serviced apartment concept
in Asia.
“We are delighted to partner with such a well
established name in Thai real estate as we extend Mövenpick’s
reach beyond hotels and resorts into the fast growing serviced
apartment sector,” said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts
Global Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia.
“The high quality of finishing and variety of spacious layouts,
combined with our Swiss attention to detail is sure to make
Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok a high-demand option in an
area that’s already popular with long-term expatriates.”
Units range in size from 32 sqm to 75 sqm with
bright, contemporary décor and a choice of sweeping city views
through floor-to- ceiling windows.
All the residences come fully
fitted, including kitchen equipment, also feature flat screen TVs
offering numerous cable channels in multiple languages and
complimentary WiFi.
Beyond their private spaces, residents enjoy
access to a 25-metre outdoor saltwater swimming pool, an
indoor rooftop fitness centre and a modest, but well equipped,
meetings and functions space.
A varied selection of dishes is offered
throughout the day at the on-site restaurant, while for those who
prefer to venture out there’s a regular shuttle service which
passes through the area’s main shopping and dining zones to drop
off guests at the nearest BTS sky train station.
“With seven unit types to choose from guests can
find the perfect base to suit their personal lifestyle needs,”
added Andrew Langdon. “Whether they prefer a large living
space and kitchen, a spacious guest bedroom, sunrise or sunset
views, there’s a unit to suit every preference at Mövenpick
Residences Ekkamai Bangkok.”
The celebrate the opening of the brand’s first
serviced residences in Asia, Mövenpick is
offering special opening rates of THB 30,000++ per month for
a One Bedroom residence. What’s more, every booking made before 30
April 2017 will receive a complimentary 2-night stay in Khao Yai
with dinner included for 2 people. Terms and conditions apply.
