First Anantara Hotel in Europe to Open 1 April 2017

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group will open the
first Anantara hotel in Europe on 1 April 2017.
Located along southern Portugal’s picturesque Algarve coast,
the 280-room Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort will offer a tranquil retreat overlooking
the Arnold Palmer designed Oceanico golf course, just 15 minutes
from Faro International Airport, close to the ocean and beaches,
and a five-minute drive from Vilamoura.
The property is currently operating as Tivoli Victoria, with a
number of key renovations being undertaken prior to relaunching as
the Anantara Vilamoura.
The
refurbishment includes the main lobby, the spa and
gym. In addition the brand new Anantara Explorer’s children’s and
teens’ club, which has been designed by World Wide Kids Company,
will ensure world-class family-friendly experiences.
Four swimming
pools include Cascades, an adults-only pool with golf fairway
views, and a children’s pool for family enjoyment with deckchairs
by the kids’ club.
Guests will also be able to stay active at the
floodlit tennis court and state-of-the-art fitness centre with a
dedicated Personal Trainer.
The rebranded Anantara Spa will offer
signature Ayurveda based treatments and centuries-old
Mediterranean therapies with a vista of golf greens. Yoga
and tai chi sessions complement the wellness offering.
The resort will feature six
restaurants and bars as well as a stand-alone
conference centre that has capacity for up to 800 people in its
eight versatile rooms.
Regarded as one of Europe’s most sought-after holiday destinations,
the Algarve boasts a coastline of pristine beaches, sandy coves
and breathtaking cliffs, whitewashed fishing villages and castle
towns, olive groves, wineries and golf courses. Vilamoura blends a rich cultural history with the
cosmopolitan allures of a yacht marina, designer boutiques and
glittering nightlife.
