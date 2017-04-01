First Anantara Hotel in Europe to Open 1 April 2017

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group will open the first Anantara hotel in Europe on 1 April 2017.

Located along southern Portugal’s picturesque Algarve coast, the 280-room Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort will offer a tranquil retreat overlooking the Arnold Palmer designed Oceanico golf course, just 15 minutes from Faro International Airport, close to the ocean and beaches, and a five-minute drive from Vilamoura.

The property is currently operating as Tivoli Victoria, with a number of key renovations being undertaken prior to relaunching as the Anantara Vilamoura.

The refurbishment includes the main lobby, the spa and gym. In addition the brand new Anantara Explorer’s children’s and teens’ club, which has been designed by World Wide Kids Company, will ensure world-class family-friendly experiences.

Four swimming pools include Cascades, an adults-only pool with golf fairway views, and a children’s pool for family enjoyment with deckchairs by the kids’ club.

Guests will also be able to stay active at the floodlit tennis court and state-of-the-art fitness centre with a dedicated Personal Trainer.

The rebranded Anantara Spa will offer signature Ayurveda based treatments and centuries-old Mediterranean therapies with a vista of golf greens. Yoga and tai chi sessions complement the wellness offering.

The resort will feature six restaurants and bars as well as a stand-alone conference centre that has capacity for up to 800 people in its eight versatile rooms.

Regarded as one of Europe’s most sought-after holiday destinations, the Algarve boasts a coastline of pristine beaches, sandy coves and breathtaking cliffs, whitewashed fishing villages and castle towns, olive groves, wineries and golf courses. Vilamoura blends a rich cultural history with the cosmopolitan allures of a yacht marina, designer boutiques and glittering nightlife.



