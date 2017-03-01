Singapore Pilots Account-Based Ticketing System for Public Transport

|
Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) and
Mastercard are to jointly launch a pilot of the Account-Based
Ticketing (ABT) System for public transport.
The system allows contactless credit cards and
contactless debit cards to be used for fare payments.
Singapore
will be the first in Asia, and one of the few cities in the world,
to enable this.
The pilot will be launched on 20 March 2017,
and will be applicable for all public bus and train rides.
Commuters holding Singapore-issued Mastercard contactless credit
or debit cards can register their interest on the TransitLink ABT
Portal, if they have not been pre-registered by their banks.
In
all, LTA and Mastercard hope to attract at least 100,000 commuters
to participate in the pilot.
Cardholders who are
accepted onto the pilot will be able to enjoy a “tap and go” fare
payment experience by simply tapping their Mastercard contactless
credit or debit card on the bus or MRT fare readers. They will no
longer go through the hassle of having to carry and constantly top
up a separate fare card, and instead will be conveniently charged
for their public transport rides in their credit or debit card
bill. Through the TransitLink ABT Portal or Mobile Services app,
they will be able to track their journey and fare payment history.
LTA’s partnership with Mastercard goes towards
furthering Smart Mobility efforts, one of the key pillars of
Singapore’s Smart Nation vision. It is another step forward in the
journey to tap on digital payment technology to enhance commuters’
mobility experience.
For LTA, it follows an earlier initiative to
enable Account-Based payment of ERP charges, where motorists are
able to pay for their ERP charges using their credit/debit cards
or via their bank account without a need for a physical
stored-value card.
Ms Deborah Heng, Country Manager of Mastercard
Singapore, said, “Apart from use on public transport, Mastercard
contactless payments are already available in many popular retail
and F&B merchants, as well as a large number of taxis. The
introduction of Account-Based Ticketing in Singapore’s public
transportation system is the latest in Mastercard’s commitment to
deliver smart city solutions to Singapore. In the near future, we
expect to broaden contactless access by enabling mobile and
wearable devices for cashless use.”
