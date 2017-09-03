Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017 to Take Place 3 September; Tickets on Sale from 1 August

|
Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017, organized in
conjunction with Whisky Magazine, will be held at Kowloonbay
International Trade & Exhibition Centre (KITEC) on 3
September 2017 from 12:30-21:30.
The event is a prime opportunity
for whisky enthusiasts to mingle with world-renowned whisky
makers, master blenders and brand ambassadors.
Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017 will showcase more than 200 whiskies
and offer master classes, concoctions from Hong Kong's premier mixologists, whisky and food pairings from renowned chefs, and a
range of entertainment programs that feature a high-end lifestyle
focus, including a stand up comedy performance, charity auction,
and an art exhibition.
Highlights include the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail
Competition and Glenfiddich Stand Up Comedy featuring Vivek
Mahbubani, a bilingual Hong Kong comedian that starred in the
Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2015.
"Whisky Live is an array
of activities that are designed to appeal to the biggest whisky
connoisseurs and aficionados, and the general public alike," said
Branco Wong, director of Spirits Culture Limited and Whisky Live
Organizer. "This is a whisky celebration for all; an opportunity
to learn and enjoy some amazing delicacies and innovative cocktail
creations in a fun, festive setting," Wong said.
Last year, 1,200 tickets of the debut edition of
Whisky Live Hong Kong were sold out in less than a week. Tickets for this year's event go on sale on 1
August.
A complimentary Whisky Live Glencairn whisky
glass will be included for each ticket purchased.
Whisky brand exhibitors (subject to change)
include: Aberfeldy, Aberlour, Ardbeg, The Ardmore, Auchentoshan,
Bacardí, Baker's, Ballantine's, The Balvenie, Basel Hayden, The
BenRiach, Bookers, The Botanist, Bowmore, Bruichladdich, Bushmills,
Canadian Club, Chichibu, Chivas, Classic Malts by Diageo,
Connemara, Dewar's, Elements Of Islay, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh,
Glen Garioch, Glenfiddich, The Glenlivet, GlenGrant, Golden Horse,
The Hakushu, Hibiki, Ichiro's Malt, Jack Daniel's, Jameson, Jim
Beam, Johnnie Walker, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Longmorn, Maker's
Mark, Michel Couvreur, Morrison and Mackay, Old Pulteney, Ri,
Royal Brackla, Royal Salute, Safe, Scapa, Spirits Shop' Selection
The Singleton, SMWS, Teacher's, Wild Turkey, WoodFord, The
Yamasaki and Karuizawa.
