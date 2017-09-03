TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 12 July 2017
Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017 to Take Place 3 September; Tickets on Sale from 1 August

Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017, organized in conjunction with Whisky Magazine, will be held at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre (KITEC) on 3 September 2017 from 12:30-21:30.

 The event is a prime opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to mingle with world-renowned whisky makers, master blenders and brand ambassadors.

Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017 will showcase more than 200 whiskies and offer master classes, concoctions from Hong Kong's premier mixologists, whisky and food pairings from renowned chefs, and a range of entertainment programs that feature a high-end lifestyle focus, including a stand up comedy performance, charity auction, and an art exhibition.

 Highlights include the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition and Glenfiddich Stand Up Comedy featuring Vivek Mahbubani, a bilingual Hong Kong comedian that starred in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2015.

"Whisky Live is an array of activities that are designed to appeal to the biggest whisky connoisseurs and aficionados, and the general public alike," said Branco Wong, director of Spirits Culture Limited and Whisky Live Organizer. "This is a whisky celebration for all; an opportunity to learn and enjoy some amazing delicacies and innovative cocktail creations in a fun, festive setting," Wong said.

Last year, 1,200 tickets of the debut edition of Whisky Live Hong Kong were sold out in less than a week. Tickets for this year's event go on sale on 1 August.

A complimentary Whisky Live Glencairn whisky glass will be included for each ticket purchased.

Whisky brand exhibitors (subject to change) include: Aberfeldy, Aberlour, Ardbeg, The Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Bacardí, Baker's, Ballantine's, The Balvenie, Basel Hayden, The BenRiach, Bookers, The Botanist, Bowmore, Bruichladdich, Bushmills, Canadian Club, Chichibu, Chivas, Classic Malts by Diageo, Connemara, Dewar's, Elements Of Islay, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Glen Garioch, Glenfiddich, The Glenlivet, GlenGrant, Golden Horse, The Hakushu, Hibiki, Ichiro's Malt, Jack Daniel's, Jameson, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Longmorn, Maker's Mark, Michel Couvreur, Morrison and Mackay, Old Pulteney, Ri, Royal Brackla, Royal Salute, Safe, Scapa, Spirits Shop' Selection The Singleton, SMWS, Teacher's, Wild Turkey, WoodFord, The Yamasaki and Karuizawa.

