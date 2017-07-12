Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand Launches Soap for Hope CSR Programme

|
The Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand has
launched a 'Soap for Hope' CSR programme.
Every year hotels generate tonnes of solid soap waste.
In
response, Soap for Hope was created to teach at-risk communities
to salvage hotel soap slivers and turn them into new soap bars.
The charitable programme enables hygiene which save lives, by
providing communities at risk with access to soap. The recycling
project also provides local communities with a livelihood, and
helps hotels to reduce waste by turning used soap into something
useful again.
Soap is recovered from Sealed Air hotel
customers, which are Soap for Hope programme partners, and then
transported to a local site where residents reprocess it using an
innovative but simple cold-press method. The new soap is then
transported to communities in need and distributed.
Manish Jha, General Manager of Anantara Hua Hin
Resort, said, “The launch of Anantara Hua Hin Resort’s Soap for
Hope CSR programme provided a uniquely rewarding experience, in
which resort team members and guests worked together to help save
the environment and better the lives of children in need.”
