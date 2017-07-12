Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand Launches Soap for Hope CSR Programme

The Anantara Hua Hin Resort in Thailand has launched a 'Soap for Hope' CSR programme.

Every year hotels generate tonnes of solid soap waste. In response, Soap for Hope was created to teach at-risk communities to salvage hotel soap slivers and turn them into new soap bars.

The charitable programme enables hygiene which save lives, by providing communities at risk with access to soap. The recycling project also provides local communities with a livelihood, and helps hotels to reduce waste by turning used soap into something useful again.

Soap is recovered from Sealed Air hotel customers, which are Soap for Hope programme partners, and then transported to a local site where residents reprocess it using an innovative but simple cold-press method. The new soap is then transported to communities in need and distributed.

Manish Jha, General Manager of Anantara Hua Hin Resort, said, “The launch of Anantara Hua Hin Resort’s Soap for Hope CSR programme provided a uniquely rewarding experience, in which resort team members and guests worked together to help save the environment and better the lives of children in need.”

