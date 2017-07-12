Shaanxi Helicopter Orders 100 Bell 407GXPs

|
Shaanxi Helicopter has signed a purchase
agreement for 100 Bell 407GXP helicopters, with deliveries
starting this year.
The Bell 407GXP, launched in 2015, is an upgrade
to the Bell 407 product line that provides an additional 50 lbs
(22.5 kg) of payload capability, coupled with a new M250
Rolls-Royce engine that improves performance and fuel efficiency
delivering class-leading hot and high performance.
The Bell 407GXP is also equipped with new
avionics features such as hover performance calculator
improvement, as well as transmission TBO extension of +500 hours
that is designed to lower maintenance costs.
“We are very pleased to sign this purchase
agreement with Bell,” said Mr. Xiaoning Yuan, President of Shaanxi
Energy Group. “The 407GXP meets the Chinese market’s demand for a
single light helicopter. It has exceptional performance and has
been widely used in a broad range of segments including EMS,
parapublic, tourism, and firefighting, among others. The gradual
development of planned delivery, support, and training
infrastructure will continue to promote the utilization of the
407GXP in China and provide Chinese operators with a total
solution of product and technical assurance.”
