Shaanxi Helicopter Orders 100 Bell 407GXPs

Shaanxi Helicopter has signed a purchase agreement for 100 Bell 407GXP helicopters, with deliveries starting this year.

The Bell 407GXP, launched in 2015, is an upgrade to the Bell 407 product line that provides an additional 50 lbs (22.5 kg) of payload capability, coupled with a new M250 Rolls-Royce engine that improves performance and fuel efficiency delivering class-leading hot and high performance.

The Bell 407GXP is also equipped with new avionics features such as hover performance calculator improvement, as well as transmission TBO extension of +500 hours that is designed to lower maintenance costs.

“We are very pleased to sign this purchase agreement with Bell,” said Mr. Xiaoning Yuan, President of Shaanxi Energy Group. “The 407GXP meets the Chinese market’s demand for a single light helicopter. It has exceptional performance and has been widely used in a broad range of segments including EMS, parapublic, tourism, and firefighting, among others. The gradual development of planned delivery, support, and training infrastructure will continue to promote the utilization of the 407GXP in China and provide Chinese operators with a total solution of product and technical assurance.”

