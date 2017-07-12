Jenny Packham Creates Fan for Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London commissioned couture designer Jenny Packham to create a fan symbolic of the new-look Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. The eleven-bladed fan ties together each of the group’s hotels into the single identity of the luxury hotel group. Inspired by the Royal Park, the fan was conceived as an evocation of the views onlookers enjoy whilst taking a stroll through Hyde Park. Looking up, the green foliage from the trees stand out against the sky and, from the distance, against the architectural railings of the park. The clear blue sky is warmed by the pale gold effect in the leaves, whilst the foliage bathed in sunlight sparkles with dew droplets. The sticks of the fan are made of rosewood, laser cut in the same pattern as the railings on the gates of No 1, London home to the Duke of Wellington, unveiling a pattern that is rich and light at the same time. The body of the fan comprised of different types of silks, has been expertly dyed and hand-painted to match the exact pantone referencing the hotel – with an optical white organza used for the top layer, and raw silk muslin painted in blue as the bottom layer. This creates the perfect tone of ‘duck egg’ which is the colour reference for Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Sweet chestnut leaves are scattered throughout to create a collage of foliage, which has been made using layers of the finest raw silk muslin in three variant shades of green, while inner veins on each leaf have been hand embroidered with a fine gold and silver thread. Final touches were added with the addition of 2mm antique silver and transparent sequins dating from the 1920s, whilst the Swarovski crystals are reminiscent of the dew drops. Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s fan will be showcased in the newly unveiled hotel lobby from 1 August 2017.

