Jenny Packham Creates Fan for Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London
commissioned couture designer Jenny Packham to create a fan symbolic of the new-look Mandarin Oriental Hyde
Park, London.
The eleven-bladed fan ties
together each of the group’s hotels into the single identity of
the luxury hotel group.
Inspired by the Royal Park, the fan
was conceived as an evocation of the views onlookers enjoy whilst
taking a stroll through Hyde Park. Looking up, the green foliage
from the trees stand out against the sky and, from the distance,
against the architectural railings of the park. The clear blue sky
is warmed by the pale gold effect in the leaves, whilst the
foliage bathed in sunlight sparkles with dew droplets.
The sticks of the fan are made of rosewood, laser cut in
the same pattern as the railings on the gates of No 1, London home
to the Duke of Wellington, unveiling a pattern that is rich and
light at the same time.
The body of the fan comprised of different
types of silks, has been expertly dyed and hand-painted to match
the exact pantone referencing the hotel – with an optical white
organza used for the top layer, and raw silk muslin painted in
blue as the bottom layer. This creates the perfect tone of ‘duck
egg’ which is the colour reference for Mandarin Oriental Hyde
Park, London.
Sweet chestnut leaves are scattered throughout to
create a collage of foliage, which has been made using layers of
the finest raw silk muslin in three variant shades of green, while
inner veins on each leaf have been hand embroidered with a fine
gold and silver thread.
Final touches were added with the addition
of 2mm antique silver and transparent sequins dating from the
1920s, whilst the Swarovski crystals are reminiscent of the dew
drops.
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s fan
will be showcased in the newly unveiled hotel lobby from
1 August 2017.
