Helsinki Airport Opens South Pier

The new south pier of Helsinki Airport
opened for passengers and air traffic on Monday.
The extension
was inaugurated on a historically significant day as Helsinki
Airport itself was opened on exactly the same day 65 years ago, on
10 July 1952.
The south pier, located at the southern tip
of Terminal 2, serves passengers travelling to Asia and North
America, among others.
The extension features 8,300 new
square metres of new space for passengers, three new boarding
bridges for wide-body aircraft and Finland’s first moving airport
walkway.
The guiding principle behind the appearance of the
new extension has been Finnish expertise and design.
Passengers can await their flight in Karuselli chairs designed
by Yrjö Kukkapuro, Ilmari Tapiovaara’s Mademoiselle rocking chairs
or Alvar Aalto’s arm chairs. The Pilke light fixtures are by
Tuukka Halonen.
The traditional airport furnishings have
also been designed in Finland. The recliners and block seats have
been designed by Kai Lindvall of PES-Architects.
“On the 6th
of July, around 200 volunteers took up the task to test the
functionality of the south pier and verify that everything is working as it should,”
said Finavia’s Technical Director Henri Hansson. “According to the feedback from the testers,
the new extension is full of light, comfortable and a
well-functioning part of the airport. It could be taken into use
straight away after the test. Opening the south pier for air
traffic is a unique moment in the history of the airport. I want
to thank everybody who took part in the test for their important
contribution to the development of Helsinki Airport.”
The south
pier is part of Finavia’s development programme. The terminal will
be expanded by a total of 103,000 square metres. The building and
inauguration of the new spaces, the launching of new services and
the improvement of travel as a whole will take place in stages and
be complete by 2020.
The next milestone of the development
programme will be the inauguration of the central plaza in the
beginning of 2019. The plaza will become the heart of the
extension through which all long-haul flight passengers will
depart and arrive.
What new features does the south pier
offer passengers?
- The first moving walkway in a Finnish
airport. More walkways will be featured when
the West Pier opens in 2019.
- There are now two new gates for
wide-body aircraft. The new passenger boarding bridges are
so-called double bridges which have two doors.
- Two new outside parking spaces for
wide-body aircraft have also been completed.
- In addition, a
new taxiway connection is now in use.
- Another new feature are
machines offering cold and hot water free of charge, a common
sight at airports in Asia.
- The
south pier that serves long-distance and transit traffic also
caters to Asian travellers with large information boards of which
the language can be changed according to the country of departure.
