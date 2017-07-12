Singapore Concludes Agreements to Advance International Aviation Development

|
Singapore has signed two agreements affirming
its commitment to contribute to the advancement of international
civil aviation.
The agreements were signed at the opening session
of the World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum (WCACEF) held
at the Singapore Aviation Academy.
Singapore and the International
Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded Annex 2 of the
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Leadership and
Management Training. The agreement details the arrangements for
the joint development and delivery of a 2-day executive programme
on aviation security targeted at Directors-General of Civil
Aviation (DGCA). It was signed by Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for
Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, Singapore,
and Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the Council of ICAO.
The aviation security programme is
designed to equip aviation leaders
with the latest developments on the international civil aviation
security framework and its underlying principles, to effectively
manage aviation security. Seven runs of the programme will be
conducted at locations worldwide from 2018 to 2020.
The
upcoming programme follows the successful series of aviation
safety programmes for DGCAs under Annex 1 of the MOU. Eight runs
of this programme were held in Canada (ICAO Headquarters), Cabo
Verde, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Singapore and Turkey between 2014 and
2017 and attended by over 160 senior aviation officials from more
than 90 countries.
Advancing Research for Benefit of
Singapore and Asia Pacific Region
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore
(CAAS) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design
(SUTD) have signed a MOU on research collaboration.
The agreement was signed by Mr Kevin
Shum, Director-General, CAAS and Prof Chong Tow Chong, Provost,
SUTD.
The MOU provides the framework for both organisations
to collaborate and engage in the following areas:
Research:
To conduct policy research on aviation and air traffic
management (ATM) topics such as international aviation governance,
ATM economics, aviation technologies, and the future development
of ATM. SUTD will also apply engineering systems and
design science to study the complexities faced by the aviation
industry. This knowledge will be shared with governments,
international bodies and the aviation community to stimulate
discussions on the sustainability of aviation growth.
Innovation: To examine multidisciplinary issues and develop
insights & solutions to challenges faced by the aviation
community. The organisations will work with different stakeholders
to holistically develop fresh policy perspectives on how the
industry can continue to innovate and leverage technology to realise its full potentials.
Talent: To nurture a pool of
local and global experts in Singapore and build up a pipeline of
researchers who can contribute to aviation and ATM development in
Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.
The MOU will also allow
for partnerships with third parties, including foreign entities,
to inject global perspectives to the work undertaken.
Mr Shum
said, “This is the first collaboration established by CAAS that
systematically studies the wider context of the policy challenges
of the increasingly challenging and complex aviation system. It
takes our work in ATM research to the next level. It will enable
us to move beyond operational and technical research in ATM to
also look at interdisciplinary research and critical analysis of
the broader aviation policies. I am confident that the research
will deliver fresh ideas and offer breakthrough solutions to the
benefit of the aviation industry.”
Engineering systems
science looks at the interconnectivity between products,
processes, services and systems, in their social and economic
context. Design science is concerned with the processes that lead
to innovation in this realm, covering the full value chain from
conception, development, prototyping, marketing, manufacturing,
profitability, maintenance and sustainability.
Prof
Chong said, "SUTD is pleased to contribute to CAAS and Singapore's
efforts in advancing ATM research and development. Through SUTD’s
unique design-centric multi-disciplinary education and research in
products, systems and services, we will work closely with CAAS to
develop relevant talents and intellectual capital that will
contribute to the growth and transformation of the aviation
industry in Singapore and the region."
