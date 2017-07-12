TravelNewsAsia.com
Singapore Concludes Agreements to Advance International Aviation Development

Singapore has signed two agreements affirming its commitment to contribute to the advancement of international civil aviation.

 The agreements were signed at the opening session of the World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum (WCACEF) held at the Singapore Aviation Academy.

 Singapore and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded Annex 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Leadership and Management Training. The agreement details the arrangements for the joint development and delivery of a 2-day executive programme on aviation security targeted at Directors-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It was signed by Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, Singapore, and Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the Council of ICAO.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, Singapore, delivering his opening address at the WCACEF

 The aviation security programme is designed to equip aviation leaders with the latest developments on the international civil aviation security framework and its underlying principles, to effectively manage aviation security. Seven runs of the programme will be conducted at locations worldwide from 2018 to 2020.

The upcoming programme follows the successful series of aviation safety programmes for DGCAs under Annex 1 of the MOU. Eight runs of this programme were held in Canada (ICAO Headquarters), Cabo Verde, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Singapore and Turkey between 2014 and 2017 and attended by over 160 senior aviation officials from more than 90 countries.

Advancing Research for Benefit of Singapore and Asia Pacific Region

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have signed a MOU on research collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Mr Kevin Shum, Director-General, CAAS and Prof Chong Tow Chong, Provost, SUTD.

The MOU provides the framework for both organisations to collaborate and engage in the following areas:

Research: To conduct policy research on aviation and air traffic management (ATM) topics such as international aviation governance, ATM economics, aviation technologies, and the future development of ATM. SUTD will also apply engineering systems and design science to study the complexities faced by the aviation industry. This knowledge will be shared with governments, international bodies and the aviation community to stimulate discussions on the sustainability of aviation growth.

 Innovation: To examine multidisciplinary issues and develop insights & solutions to challenges faced by the aviation community. The organisations will work with different stakeholders to holistically develop fresh policy perspectives on how the industry can continue to innovate and leverage technology to realise its full potentials.

 Talent: To nurture a pool of local and global experts in Singapore and build up a pipeline of researchers who can contribute to aviation and ATM development in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

The MOU will also allow for partnerships with third parties, including foreign entities, to inject global perspectives to the work undertaken.

 Mr Shum said, “This is the first collaboration established by CAAS that systematically studies the wider context of the policy challenges of the increasingly challenging and complex aviation system. It takes our work in ATM research to the next level. It will enable us to move beyond operational and technical research in ATM to also look at interdisciplinary research and critical analysis of the broader aviation policies. I am confident that the research will deliver fresh ideas and offer breakthrough solutions to the benefit of the aviation industry.”

 Engineering systems science looks at the interconnectivity between products, processes, services and systems, in their social and economic context. Design science is concerned with the processes that lead to innovation in this realm, covering the full value chain from conception, development, prototyping, marketing, manufacturing, profitability, maintenance and sustainability.

Prof Chong said, "SUTD is pleased to contribute to CAAS and Singapore's efforts in advancing ATM research and development. Through SUTD’s unique design-centric multi-disciplinary education and research in products, systems and services, we will work closely with CAAS to develop relevant talents and intellectual capital that will contribute to the growth and transformation of the aviation industry in Singapore and the region."

