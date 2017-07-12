Birmingham Airport Improves Travel Experience with New Bag Drop Solutions

|
In an attempt to reduce queue times and improve
the overall travel experience, Birmingham Airport recently implemented
new bag drop solutions from Rockwell Collins.
The new system allows travelers to self-tag their
bags and streamlines the departure process by maximizing
efficiency on the terminal floor.
“The self-bag drop
solution from Rockwell Collins is providing our passengers with
the services they need to make their travel as easy and seamless
as possible,” said Chris Wilson, head of terminal operations at
Birmingham Airport. “Since the implementation of the first phase
of 32 kiosks, queue times have decreased from 20 minutes to 5
minutes, which in turn has resulted in reduced transaction times from 2 minutes to between 35-45 seconds.”
Customer service at the airport has also
improved as the self-bag drop units allow
airport staff on the ground to focus more on passengers who
require additional assistance. A single staff member can now host
between three to five kiosks at any one time.
The Rockwell Collins
self-service bag drop solution provides full check-in
functionality for certain carriers and offers baggage payment
options to further improve airport efficiency.
“Passengers
are increasingly demanding self-service technologies to speed
their travel time,” said Paul Hickox, head of Airport Systems
Sales for Rockwell Collins. “This demand is fueling the
implementation of innovative self-service bag drop and
self-tagging solutions like the ones at Birmingham Airport.
Ultimately, these technologies further empower passengers,
enabling them to be in control of their travel experience.”
In addition to the self-bag drop
solution, Birmingham Airport has implemented a number of other ARINC
airport solutions including ARINC common use passenger process
solution (CUPPS) and ARINC common use self-service kiosks
(CUSS).
See other recent
news regarding:
CUPPS,
CUSS,
Rockwell Collins,
ARINC,
Birmingham Airport,
Birmingham,
England.