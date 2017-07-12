Air Transat to Become First North American Airbus A321LR Operator

|
Air Transat, a Canadian airline, is to lease ten
Airbus A321LR aircraft through a deal with AerCap.
Air Transat will be the first North American
operator of what Airbus is saying will be the 'longest-range
single-aisle aircraft in the world'. Entry into service is
scheduled for 2019.
The
LR option extends the aircraft’s range to up to 4,000 nautical
miles, allowing airlines to access new long-haul markets that were
previously inaccessible with current single-aisle aircraft.
With 206 passengers in a typical two-class
layout, the A321LR offers the possibility for each passenger to
carry up to three bags.
“This is an ideal aircraft for the North American market, and
particularly for a carrier like Air Transat,” said John Leahy,
Airbus Chief Operating Officer-Customers. “It gives operators a
highly efficient and affordable modern option for their
transatlantic routes, and we look forward to other North American
carriers following Air Transat’s example.”
