Air Transat to Become First North American Airbus A321LR Operator

Air Transat, a Canadian airline, is to lease ten Airbus A321LR aircraft through a deal with AerCap.

Air Transat will be the first North American operator of what Airbus is saying will be the 'longest-range single-aisle aircraft in the world'. Entry into service is scheduled for 2019.

The LR option extends the aircraft’s range to up to 4,000 nautical miles, allowing airlines to access new long-haul markets that were previously inaccessible with current single-aisle aircraft.

With 206 passengers in a typical two-class layout, the A321LR offers the possibility for each passenger to carry up to three bags.

“This is an ideal aircraft for the North American market, and particularly for a carrier like Air Transat,” said John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer-Customers. “It gives operators a highly efficient and affordable modern option for their transatlantic routes, and we look forward to other North American carriers following Air Transat’s example.”

See other recent news regarding: Air Transat, Airbus, Canada.