ATR Obtains EASA Certification for New 'Standard 3' Version of -600’s Avionics

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has
granted certification to the latest innovations, co-developed by
ATR and Thales, which further enhance the avionics of the ATR
42-600 and ATR 72-600.
The “Standard 3” version of the ATR -600’s
avionics will improve situational awareness and approach
capabilities while offering pilots a more user-friendly interface,
along with tools to optimise airlines’ operations.
The Standard 3 will feature the RNP-AR 0.3/0.3
(Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required)
option. The addition of an Inertial Reference System provided by
Thales, will allow safe operations in corridors with 0.3 NM
half-width, thus enabling airlines to operate in stringent
conditions, notably in mountainous areas or congested traffic
environments.
The previous Standard 2 offered similar 0.3 NM
capacity for approach, but only 1 NM for missed approach and
departure.
Alessandro Amendola, Senior Vice President
Engineering of ATR, said, “The new Standard 3 avionics will
ease airline operations. It will contribute substantially to
ensuring that ATR aircraft remain both at the cutting-edge of
technology and also the most appealing regional aircraft in the
market.”
The development of RNP-AR 0.3/0.3 has been jointly
financed with Air New Zealand, who first asked ATR to look into
this upgraded functionality.
For the first time ever in commercial air
transport, a Synthetic Vision System (SVS) will be available in
the Standard 3 avionics suite. The SVS will enable pilots to have
a greater situational awareness.
The new avionics also includes additional speed
protections: when the aircraft reaches high or low speed limits,
the crew is alerted and safe guidance is activated. In addition, customisable capabilities will be available, such as company route
databases or checklists, offering the opportunity to adapt
day-to-day operations to the airline expectations.
The Standard 3 can be retrofitted in ATR -600s
already in service, through a simple software upgrade of the
avionics suite.
Developed over the last two years, the new
avionics are the result of the close cooperation between ATR and
Thales. ATR and Thales, as a tier 1 system integrator, have
designed a turn-key avionics system tailored to ATR -600s.
Peter Hitchcock Thales VP in charge of
Commercial Avionics, said, “This certification is the result of
the successful partnership with ATR. We are particularly proud of
contributing to the ATR-600 program and continuously improving the
capabilities of the avionics suite, providing ever greater
functionality to the operators of this aircraft.”
Standard 3 will be
installed in new ATR -600s starting from the end of 2017.
