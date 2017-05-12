Hilton Becomes Partner of UNWTO’s Year of
Sustainable Tourism for Development
Hilton has become an official partner of the
2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.
The United Nations 70th General Assembly has designated 2017 as
the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The
initiative aims to support a change in policies, business
practices and consumer behavior towards a more sustainable tourism
sector.
The International Year of Sustainable Tourism
for Development promotes tourism’s role in the following five key
areas: (1) inclusive and sustainable economic growth; (2) social
inclusiveness, employment and poverty reduction; (3) resource
efficiency, environmental protection and climate change; (4)
cultural values, diversity and heritage; and (5) mutual
understanding, peace and security.
“The involvement of the private sector is
essential in amplifying the impact of the International Year of
Sustainable Tourism for Development,” said
Taleb Rifai, UNWTO
Secretary General. “Hilton is a global hospitality leader whose
focus on sustainable travel supports our broad goals of tourism
that spurs dialogue, fosters mutual understanding, and supports
building a culture of peace.”
Hilton’s Travel with Purpose strategy identifies
innovative solutions that leverage its global footprint to provide
positive impact in three key focus areas; creating opportunities
for people, strengthening communities, and preserving the
environment.
Hilton has nearly 5,000 hotels in 103 countries
and territories.
"Our founder Conrad Hilton often spoke of “world
peace through international trade and travel, which remains just
as important and core to our business today,” said Katie Fallon,
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Affairs,
Hilton. “We are pleased to join with the UNWTO and its partners to
communicate the benefits of sustainable travel for the communities
where we work and live.”
