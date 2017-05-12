Scott Dunn Opens Regional HQ in Singapore

Scott Dunn has opened a regional headquarters in Singapore, the company's first office in the region.

Founded in 1986 by Andrew Dunn as a European ski chalet operation, Scott Dunn has since evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious luxury tour operators, curating private journeys for travellers to more than 100 sought-after destinations around the world.

Scott Dunn’s travel experts provide end-to-end support for each customised trip. From advising clients on what to pack, where to stay and what to do, to sharing the best kept local secrets.

To ensure they’ve got their finger on the pulse of the latest trends, each of Scott Dunn’s travel experts dedicate several weeks a year to visiting specialist areas, gathering first-hand knowledge on the best available experiences for their customers.

The Singapore-based team, alongside travel experts in London and San Diego, will tailor-make holidays to destinations worldwide including the Alps, Australia, Burma, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand.

Also passionate experts in family travel, the team possesses years of experience in building bespoke multigenerational getaways that cater to the whole family.

“We are excited to bring the Scott Dunn offering to the discerning Asian market,’’ said Andrew Dunn, Founder and President, Scott Dunn. “Our guest base from Asia Pacific has been growing steadily for some time with the increasing demand for experiential travel, so it has been an ambition of ours to get a team of specialists on the ground here for a while. Singapore offers exciting opportunities for us to grow - the country has a strong base of avid and sophisticated travellers who would benefit from the Scott Dunn experience. We look forward to expanding our services to this market.”

The Singapore office is located at One Fullerton, a 5-minute walk from Raffles Place MRT station.

See other recent news regarding: Scott Dunn, Singapore, Office.