Scott Dunn Opens Regional HQ in Singapore

|
Scott Dunn has opened a regional headquarters in
Singapore, the company's first office in the region.
Founded in 1986 by Andrew Dunn as a
European ski chalet operation, Scott Dunn has since evolved into
one of the world’s most prestigious luxury tour operators,
curating private journeys for travellers to more than 100
sought-after destinations around the world.
Scott Dunn’s travel experts provide end-to-end
support for each customised trip. From advising clients on what to
pack, where to stay and what to do, to sharing the best kept local
secrets.
To ensure they’ve got their finger on the pulse
of the latest trends, each of Scott Dunn’s travel experts dedicate
several weeks a year to visiting specialist areas, gathering
first-hand knowledge on the best available experiences for their
customers.
The Singapore-based team, alongside travel
experts in London and San Diego, will tailor-make holidays to
destinations worldwide including the Alps, Australia, Burma,
Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand.
Also passionate experts in family travel,
the team possesses years of experience in building bespoke
multigenerational getaways that cater to the whole family.
“We are excited to bring the Scott Dunn offering
to the discerning Asian market,’’ said Andrew Dunn, Founder and
President, Scott Dunn. “Our guest base from Asia Pacific has been
growing steadily for some time with the increasing demand for
experiential travel, so it has been an ambition of ours to get a
team of specialists on the ground here for a while. Singapore
offers exciting opportunities for us to grow - the country has a
strong base of avid and sophisticated travellers who would benefit
from the Scott Dunn experience. We look forward to expanding our
services to this market.”
The Singapore office is located at One
Fullerton, a 5-minute walk from Raffles Place MRT station.
See other recent
news regarding:
Scott Dunn,
Singapore,
Office.