Reza Kurniawan Joins Shinta Mani Hotels Cambodia as Executive Chef

Reza Kurniawan has joined the Shinta Mani Hotels Group as as Executive Chef. Chef Reza, an Indonesian National, has 13 years of international experience having spent time in Asia, the United States and Middle East. He started his culinary career in the pastry section at the Ambhara Hotel in Jakarta in 2001 and then moved to Dubai in 2003 to work with the pre-opening team of the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel & Resort Doha and at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai as a Commis Chef. In 2008 he moved to the United States to take a role as Chef De Partie at Le Meritage at Maison Dupuy Hotel New Orleans, before returning to Asia as Sous Chef at Banyan Tree Hotel & Resort Bintan. The Middle East beckoned once again and he worked as the Madeleine Café & Boulangerie (an upscale traditional French Restaurant) at The Address Dubai Mall Hotel before moving to the Lumiere at Bellevue Jeddah. Chef Reza returned to the Banyan Tree Hotel & Resort Bintan as Executive Sous Chef in 2014. His most recent role prior to joining Shinta Mani Hotels was Executive Sous Chef at the Hideaway Beach Maldives Resort & Spa. "I love to cook modern cuisine and incorporate the influence of the country where I'm working into my food. I am excited to work in Cambodia with Shinta Mani Hotels and to combine their fresh, seasonal local ingredients and flavours into my cuisine to give our guests a gastronomic experience they will remember," said Chef Reza. Shinta Mani Hotels currently has two properties, both in the French Quarter of Siem Reap just 15 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat. The 5-star Shinta Mani Club was created by acclaimed architect Bill Bensley and showcases 39 contemporary designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer inspired design. The Shinta Mani Resort has 64 rooms, also designed with a "Bensley twist". Both properties are within walking distance of the old market, cafes, bars and the vibrant tourist train and only footsteps from the tranquil nearby riverfront.