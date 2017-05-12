Reza Kurniawan Joins Shinta Mani Hotels Cambodia as Executive Chef

|
Reza Kurniawan has joined the Shinta Mani Hotels
Group as as Executive Chef.
Chef Reza, an Indonesian National, has 13 years of
international experience having spent time in Asia, the United States and
Middle East.
He started his culinary career in the pastry section
at the Ambhara Hotel in Jakarta in 2001 and then moved to Dubai in
2003 to work with the pre-opening team of
the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel & Resort Doha and at the Grand Hyatt Hotel
Dubai as a Commis Chef.
In 2008 he moved to the United States to
take a role as Chef De Partie at Le Meritage at Maison Dupuy Hotel
New Orleans, before returning to Asia as Sous Chef at Banyan Tree
Hotel & Resort Bintan.
The Middle East beckoned once again and he
worked as the Madeleine Café & Boulangerie (an upscale traditional
French Restaurant) at The Address Dubai Mall Hotel before moving
to the Lumiere at Bellevue Jeddah.
Chef Reza returned to the Banyan Tree
Hotel & Resort Bintan as Executive Sous Chef in 2014.
His most
recent role prior to joining Shinta Mani Hotels was Executive Sous
Chef at the Hideaway Beach Maldives Resort & Spa.
“I love to cook modern cuisine and incorporate
the influence of the country where I’m working into my food. I am
excited to work in Cambodia with Shinta Mani Hotels and to combine
their fresh, seasonal local ingredients and flavours into my
cuisine to give our guests a gastronomic experience they will
remember,” said Chef Reza.
Shinta Mani Hotels currently has two properties,
both in the French Quarter of Siem Reap just 15 minutes from the
UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat.
The 5-star Shinta Mani Club was created by
acclaimed architect Bill Bensley and showcases 39 contemporary
designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer inspired design.
The Shinta Mani Resort has 64 rooms, also
designed with a "Bensley twist".
Both properties are within walking
distance of the old market, cafes, bars and the vibrant tourist
train and only footsteps from the tranquil nearby riverfront.
