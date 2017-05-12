Carlson Rezidor Appoints Eric de Neef as Executive Vice President - Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer

|
Carlson Rezidor has promoted Eric de Neef as
Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding & Commercial
Officer.
In his new role, Eric de Neef, previously
Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Rezidor
Hotel Group (EMEA), will assume additional responsibilities and
lead the Branding and Commercial organization for the Carlson
Rezidor Hotel Group globally.
In addition to his team in Brussels,
the global Branding and Commercial teams based in Minneapolis
(Americas) and Singapore (Asia Pacific) will report to Eric.
Federico González-Tejera, the new President & CEO of The Rezidor
Hotel Group, said, “I am proud to welcome a seasoned hotelier and
an experienced commercial strategy leader, like Eric, to the
global team. In his new role, Eric will help drive our
international ambition and vision, as the hotel group of choice,
for guests, investors, partners and employees, worldwide. Adding
Americas and Asia Pacific to his scope, in addition to EMEA, Eric
is charged with developing the Global Branding, Marketing & RevGen
strategy focused on driving guest engagement and loyalty. His role
will also include Sales, Distribution and Revenue Optimization, to
cover the full commercial scope of our business.”
Erice will also continue to drive the Corporate Communications, PR &
Reputation Management strategy for The Rezidor Hotel Group.
Eric will continue to be based in Brussels.
See other recent
news regarding:
Carlson,
Rezidor,
EVP,
Vice President,
Brussels.