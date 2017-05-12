Carlson Rezidor Appoints Eric de Neef as Executive Vice President - Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer

Carlson Rezidor has promoted Eric de Neef as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Eric de Neef, previously Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Rezidor Hotel Group (EMEA), will assume additional responsibilities and lead the Branding and Commercial organization for the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group globally.

In addition to his team in Brussels, the global Branding and Commercial teams based in Minneapolis (Americas) and Singapore (Asia Pacific) will report to Eric.

Federico González-Tejera, the new President & CEO of The Rezidor Hotel Group, said, “I am proud to welcome a seasoned hotelier and an experienced commercial strategy leader, like Eric, to the global team. In his new role, Eric will help drive our international ambition and vision, as the hotel group of choice, for guests, investors, partners and employees, worldwide. Adding Americas and Asia Pacific to his scope, in addition to EMEA, Eric is charged with developing the Global Branding, Marketing & RevGen strategy focused on driving guest engagement and loyalty. His role will also include Sales, Distribution and Revenue Optimization, to cover the full commercial scope of our business.”

Erice will also continue to drive the Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management strategy for The Rezidor Hotel Group.

Eric will continue to be based in Brussels.

See other recent news regarding: Carlson, Rezidor, EVP, Vice President, Brussels.