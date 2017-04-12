TravelNewsAsia.com
Stuttgart Airport Installs SITA Scan&Fly Self-Service Bag Drop Facility

Stuttgart Airport has installed the SITA Scan&Fly self-service bag drop facility.

The first units are in Terminal 1 with plans to roll out in Terminal 3 over the coming months so that more airlines, and more of the 10.5 million passengers who use the airport each year, will get to enjoy the convenience.

Passengers of the German low-cost airline Eurowings will be the first to enjoy the service.

Wolfgang Müller, Chief Operating Officer, Stuttgart Airport, said, “SITA’s retro-fit solution was ideal, it utilizes our existing airport infrastructure so no additional terminal space was required. With Scan&Fly we look forward to fewer queues, happier passengers, and fast and safe bag drop.”

The scan arch of the SITA Scan&Fly system is designed to ensure that only conveyable bags with a readable bag tag enter the baggage handling system.

A SITA infographic looking at expected growth of self-service technology at airports

Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “Passengers want self-service and we know that they are happier at the steps of the journey where they have more choice and control in how they manage their trip. Retro-fitting self-service bag drop is a quick and easy way to make this happen. In fact, our solution Scan&Fly allows more passengers to drop their baggage within the same check-in area, with less queuing and can increase terminal capacity by up to 60%. It is the perfect choice for airports – its plug-and-play design means it can be installed overnight onto existing airport check-in desks. It’s easy to use so passengers and airlines love it too.”

At Stuttgart, Scan&Fly is fully integrated into the existing SITA AirportConnect common-use platform which enables remote control and support by SITA’s experienced engineers working 24/7 from SITA’s global command centers. In addition, Scan&Fly feeds information into the Day of Operations business intelligence system, which is used to monitor, predict, and manage daily airport operations. 

