Stuttgart Airport Installs SITA Scan&Fly Self-Service Bag Drop Facility

Stuttgart Airport has installed the SITA Scan&Fly self-service bag drop
facility.
The first units are in Terminal 1 with plans to roll
out in Terminal 3 over the coming months so that more airlines,
and more of the 10.5 million passengers who use the airport each
year, will get to enjoy the convenience.
Passengers of the German low-cost airline
Eurowings will be the first to enjoy the service.
Wolfgang Müller, Chief
Operating Officer, Stuttgart Airport, said, “SITA’s retro-fit
solution was ideal, it utilizes our existing airport
infrastructure so no additional terminal space was required. With Scan&Fly we look forward to fewer queues, happier passengers, and
fast and safe bag drop.”
The scan
arch of the SITA Scan&Fly system is designed to ensure that only conveyable bags with a
readable bag tag enter the baggage handling system.
Dave
Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “Passengers want
self-service and we know that they are happier at the steps of the journey where they have more choice and control in how they manage
their trip. Retro-fitting self-service bag drop is a quick and
easy way to make this happen. In fact, our solution Scan&Fly
allows more passengers to drop their baggage within the same
check-in area, with less queuing and can increase terminal
capacity by up to 60%. It is the perfect choice for airports – its
plug-and-play design means it can be installed overnight onto
existing airport check-in desks. It’s easy to use so passengers
and airlines love it too.”
At Stuttgart, Scan&Fly is fully
integrated into the existing SITA AirportConnect common-use
platform which enables remote control and support by SITA’s
experienced engineers working 24/7 from SITA’s global command
centers. In addition, Scan&Fly feeds information into the Day
of Operations business intelligence
system, which is used to monitor, predict, and manage daily
airport operations.
