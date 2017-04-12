Norsk Titanium to Deliver World’s First FAA-Approved 3D-Printed Structural Components to Boeing

|
Norsk Titanium has received a production
purchase order from Boeing for 3D-printed structural titanium
components that are being produced by Norsk’s proprietary Rapid Plasma
Deposition (RPD) process.
“We are proud to take this
historical step with a great aerospace innovator like Boeing,”
said Norsk Titanium President & Chief Executive Officer Warren M. Boley, Jr. “The Norsk Titanium team will continue to expand the
portfolio of components supplied to Boeing meeting stringent
certification requirements. It is an honor to earn FAA approval
for these structural parts.”
Boeing designed the components
and collaborated closely with Norsk Titanium throughout the
development process. To certify these initial structural
components on the Dreamliner, Boeing and Norsk Titanium undertook
a rigorous testing program with FAA certification deliverables
completed in February 2017.
Norsk Titanium, with their wire-based
RPD process, is the first supplier for Boeing’s high deposition
rate material specification.
“From the outset, the 787 has
been the hallmark of innovation and efficiency,” said John Byrne,
vice president, Airplane Materials and Structures, Supplier
Management, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We are always looking at
the latest technologies to drive cost reduction, performance and
value to our customers and Norsk Titanium’s RPD capability fits
the bill in a new and creative way.”
The Dreamliner RPD
components will be on display at the International Paris Airshow,
Le Bourget 19-25 June 2017 at Norsk Titanium’s booth in Hall 1,
Space H299, along with a full-scale mock-up of the company’s
patented Merke IV Rapid Plasma Deposition machine that produced
the pioneering structural parts.
