Jiangsu Jet to Install Honeywell’s Aspire 200 and Ovation Select Systems on CRJ200 Aircraft

Jiangsu Jet is to install Honeywell's
Aspire 200 satellite communications system and Ovation Select
cabin management system on its CRJ200 aircraft.
It is the first time that Aspire 200 has
been installed and certified on a business aircraft owned by a
Chinese operator.
“Business jet
passengers nowadays want to enjoy a smart, connected and
productive journey,” said
Andy Gill, senior director, Business and General Aviation, Asia
Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “We are privileged to see that Jiangsu Jet will
be the first Chinese business jet operator to bring broadband
speeds to the cabin. Enabling passengers and crew to stay
connected with their businesses on the ground will help business
jet operators better meet their customers’ expectations.”
The Aspire 200 system brings
fast data services to business aircraft at rates up
to 650 Kbps. It provides cabin voice and data services through
Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband satellite system to extend the full
range of connectivity benefits.
Honeywell’s Ovation Select is an all-digital, total
cabin management system that allows passengers to control lighting
and temperature, the water system, high-definition video and audio
streaming, and in-flight Wi-Fi connections. It can seamlessly
integrate the latest consumer electronics into the cabin, so
passengers can simply carry them onboard and plug them in.
Nearly
150 business aircraft worldwide have installed Ovation Select, and
the system doesn’t require any
significant architectural change to the aircraft.
“We expect
more charted flights and more people flying in business jets. With
a goal of growing into a leading service provider, we need to
provide our customers with a VVIP-class experience with the most
up-to-date technologies and the critical service — connectivity,”
said Zhonghan Ge, chief engineer, Jiangsu Jet. “With the Aspire
200 and Ovation Select systems, passengers can bring their own
device onboard for maximized comfort or productivity, just like or
even better than at home.”
