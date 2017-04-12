TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 12 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Jiangsu Jet to Install Honeywell’s Aspire 200 and Ovation Select Systems on CRJ200 Aircraft

Jiangsu Jet is to install Honeywell's Aspire 200 satellite communications system and Ovation Select cabin management system on its CRJ200 aircraft.

 It is the first time that Aspire 200 has been installed and certified on a business aircraft owned by a Chinese operator.

“Business jet passengers nowadays want to enjoy a smart, connected and productive journey,” said Andy Gill, senior director, Business and General Aviation, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “We are privileged to see that Jiangsu Jet will be the first Chinese business jet operator to bring broadband speeds to the cabin. Enabling passengers and crew to stay connected with their businesses on the ground will help business jet operators better meet their customers’ expectations.”

The Aspire 200 system brings fast data services to business aircraft at rates up to 650 Kbps. It provides cabin voice and data services through Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband satellite system to extend the full range of connectivity benefits.

Infographic overview of Honeywell's Ovation Select

Honeywell’s Ovation Select is an all-digital, total cabin management system that allows passengers to control lighting and temperature, the water system, high-definition video and audio streaming, and in-flight Wi-Fi connections. It can seamlessly integrate the latest consumer electronics into the cabin, so passengers can simply carry them onboard and plug them in.

 Nearly 150 business aircraft worldwide have installed Ovation Select, and the system doesn’t require any significant architectural change to the aircraft.

“We expect more charted flights and more people flying in business jets. With a goal of growing into a leading service provider, we need to provide our customers with a VVIP-class experience with the most up-to-date technologies and the critical service — connectivity,” said Zhonghan Ge, chief engineer, Jiangsu Jet. “With the Aspire 200 and Ovation Select systems, passengers can bring their own device onboard for maximized comfort or productivity, just like or even better than at home.” 

See other recent news regarding: Jiangsu Jet, Honeywell, CRJ200, Aspire.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com