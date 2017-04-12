Jiangsu Jet to Install Honeywell’s Aspire 200 and Ovation Select Systems on CRJ200 Aircraft

Jiangsu Jet is to install Honeywell's Aspire 200 satellite communications system and Ovation Select cabin management system on its CRJ200 aircraft.

It is the first time that Aspire 200 has been installed and certified on a business aircraft owned by a Chinese operator.

“Business jet passengers nowadays want to enjoy a smart, connected and productive journey,” said Andy Gill, senior director, Business and General Aviation, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “We are privileged to see that Jiangsu Jet will be the first Chinese business jet operator to bring broadband speeds to the cabin. Enabling passengers and crew to stay connected with their businesses on the ground will help business jet operators better meet their customers’ expectations.”

The Aspire 200 system brings fast data services to business aircraft at rates up to 650 Kbps. It provides cabin voice and data services through Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband satellite system to extend the full range of connectivity benefits.

Honeywell’s Ovation Select is an all-digital, total cabin management system that allows passengers to control lighting and temperature, the water system, high-definition video and audio streaming, and in-flight Wi-Fi connections. It can seamlessly integrate the latest consumer electronics into the cabin, so passengers can simply carry them onboard and plug them in.

Nearly 150 business aircraft worldwide have installed Ovation Select, and the system doesn’t require any significant architectural change to the aircraft.

“We expect more charted flights and more people flying in business jets. With a goal of growing into a leading service provider, we need to provide our customers with a VVIP-class experience with the most up-to-date technologies and the critical service — connectivity,” said Zhonghan Ge, chief engineer, Jiangsu Jet. “With the Aspire 200 and Ovation Select systems, passengers can bring their own device onboard for maximized comfort or productivity, just like or even better than at home.”

