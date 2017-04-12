New GM at Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Perak, Malaysia

Castaldi 'Alex' Rosario has been appointed as General Manager of The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Perak, Malaysia.

Originally from Italy, Alex joins The Banjaran from being Area General Manager at the Kupu Kupu Resorts, managing a collection of luxury resorts in Seminyak, Jimbaran and Ubud in Bali as well as overseeing a villa retreat on the island of Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand.

Prior to that, Alex served as General Manager and Executive General Manager (Hotels Division) for Thailand's Kalara International Properties, as Resident Manager for the Shangri-La Mactan Resort & Spa in Cebu, Philippines, as Resort Manager at the Akaryn Resort & Spa in Koh Samui, Thailand, and numerous senior rooms division roles at the Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan, Thailand, at Dubai's avant-garde Desert Palm Per Aquum, Banyan Tree in Seychelles, Madinat Jumeirah Mina A'salam in Dubai and Hilton Hotel in Rome.

"Alex brings fresh perspectives in luxury operating philosophy and valuable insights to The Banjaran that will serve to deepen our service engagement with the discerning wellness seekers and international travellers. We are looking forward to his exciting new initiatives and programmes being planned for The Banjaran," said Albert Cheong , CEO of Sunway Hotels & Resorts.



