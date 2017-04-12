New GM at Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Perak, Malaysia

|
Castaldi 'Alex'
Rosario has been appointed as General Manager of The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in
Perak, Malaysia.
Originally from Italy, Alex joins The
Banjaran from being Area General Manager at the Kupu Kupu Resorts,
managing a collection of luxury resorts in Seminyak, Jimbaran and
Ubud in Bali as well as overseeing a villa retreat on the island
of Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand.
Prior to that, Alex served as
General Manager and Executive General Manager (Hotels Division)
for Thailand's Kalara International Properties, as Resident
Manager for the Shangri-La Mactan Resort & Spa in Cebu,
Philippines, as Resort Manager at the Akaryn Resort & Spa in Koh
Samui, Thailand, and numerous senior rooms division roles at the
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan, Thailand, at Dubai's avant-garde
Desert Palm Per Aquum, Banyan Tree in Seychelles, Madinat Jumeirah
Mina A'salam in Dubai and Hilton Hotel in Rome.
"Alex brings fresh perspectives in
luxury operating philosophy and valuable insights to The Banjaran
that will serve to deepen our service engagement with the
discerning wellness seekers and international travellers. We are
looking forward to his exciting new initiatives and programmes
being planned for The Banjaran," said Albert Cheong , CEO of
Sunway Hotels & Resorts.
