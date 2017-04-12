AccorHotels Acquires Availpro

|
Following the acquisition of Fastbooking in
2015, AccorHotels has
acquired Availpro.
Created in 2001, Availpro is one of the leading European software providers to
hoteliers with more than 6,500 clients.
The
“channel management” solution, which provides a
management tool, together with various software packages developed
by Availpro, will complement the products and services currently
provided to hoteliers by Fastbooking.
Fastbooking provides
services to independent hotels and has been the cornerstone of
AccorHotels’ “digital factory”, a digital services division aimed
at hoteliers, since its acquisition by the Group in 2015. Today
the company helps more than 4,000 clients around the world
increase their direct sales and has connected more than 2,000
independent hotels to the AccorHotels.com marketplace.
By
combining the talents of these two companies – whose expertise is
recognized in more than 50 countries worldwide – AccorHotels will
be able to offer its hotelier clients an ever wider, more
innovative and high performance application suite, enabling them
to increase their online visibility and sales. Availpro clients
will also benefit from the digital marketing know-how of the Fastbooking
teams.
Steven Daines, CEO, New Business at
AccorHotels said, “Today, two thirds of hoteliers are independent
and the increase of their online visibility and direct sales is
critical to their development. The acquisition of Availpro enables
the Group to reach another milestone in its transformation by
establishing the first B2B services division focused on hoteliers
in Europe. Its combination with Fastbooking, now more than ever
before, positions AccorHotels as an hotelier serving the
hoteliers.”
Financial terms of the acquisition have not been
disclosed.
