Qatar Airways to Increase Seychelles Capacity

|
Qatar Airways is to upgrade flights to
Seychelles with an Airbus A330 aircraft, starting 29 October 2017.
The 260-seat A330 aircraft will increase the airline’s current
daily capacity by 130% on the route.
Flight QR678 is scheduled to depart Doha (DOH)
at 02:50 and arrive in Seychelles (SEZ) at 09:10. The return
flight, QR 679, is scheduled to depart Seychelles
at 18:30 and land back in Doha at 22:55.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is delighted
to be introducing its Airbus A330 aircraft on the route to
Seychelles. By providing more capacity on board the A330, we will
be able to offer even more passengers from around the globe the
opportunity to experience the idyllic white sand beaches of the
Seychelles. This enhancement to our offering demonstrates our
commitment to the local market and to the many passengers each
month who choose to fly to this popular destination with Qatar
Airways.”
The Airbus A330 aircraft features 24 seats in
Business Class and 236 seats in Economy Class.
Qatar Airways launched flights to the Seychelles
in December 2016.
