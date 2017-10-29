Qatar Airways to Increase Seychelles Capacity

Qatar Airways is to upgrade flights to Seychelles with an Airbus A330 aircraft, starting 29 October 2017.

The 260-seat A330 aircraft will increase the airline’s current daily capacity by 130% on the route.

Flight QR678 is scheduled to depart Doha (DOH) at 02:50 and arrive in Seychelles (SEZ) at 09:10. The return flight, QR 679, is scheduled to depart Seychelles at 18:30 and land back in Doha at 22:55.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is delighted to be introducing its Airbus A330 aircraft on the route to Seychelles. By providing more capacity on board the A330, we will be able to offer even more passengers from around the globe the opportunity to experience the idyllic white sand beaches of the Seychelles. This enhancement to our offering demonstrates our commitment to the local market and to the many passengers each month who choose to fly to this popular destination with Qatar Airways.”

The Airbus A330 aircraft features 24 seats in Business Class and 236 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways launched flights to the Seychelles in December 2016.

