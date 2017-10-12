Jeppesen, Universal Avionics to Offer Integrated Data Display

Jeppesen has reached an agreement to provide its high-fidelity Airport Mapping Database to Universal Avionics' new InSight Display System, providing the business aviation market with timely and accurate airport diagrams and other essential information.

Specifically, Jeppesen will provide Airport Mapping Database information, digital charts, NavData navigation information and cultural data services for the InSight Display System.

Jeppesen data will also allow for three-dimensional display of essential airport information and enroute flight data through the InSight platform to further enhance situational awareness for pilots.

"Business aviation operators and pilots worldwide using the InSight Display System will now be able to integrate Jeppesen's latest flight data technology and charts in the flight deck to further enhance their flying experience," said Dan Reida, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Universal Avionics. "This agreement continues our strategic alliance with Jeppesen to ensure our customers have access to the top flight information available in the industry."

See also: Business Jets: Dassault Falcon Jets - HD Video Interview with President Asia Pacific.



See other recent news regarding: TAG.