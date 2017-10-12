Jeppesen, Universal Avionics to Offer Integrated Data Display

|
Jeppesen has
reached an agreement to provide its high-fidelity Airport Mapping
Database to Universal Avionics' new InSight Display System,
providing the business aviation market with timely and accurate
airport diagrams and other essential information.
Specifically,
Jeppesen will provide Airport Mapping Database information,
digital charts, NavData navigation information and cultural data
services for the InSight Display System.
Jeppesen data will
also allow for three-dimensional display of essential airport
information and enroute flight data through the InSight platform
to further enhance situational awareness for pilots.
"Business aviation operators and pilots
worldwide using the InSight Display System will now be able to
integrate Jeppesen's latest flight data technology and charts in
the flight deck to further enhance their flying experience," said
Dan Reida, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Universal
Avionics. "This agreement continues our strategic alliance with
Jeppesen to ensure our customers have access to the top flight
information available in the industry."
