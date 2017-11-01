Tang’s Living Group to Launch New Hotel Brand on 1 November 2017

Tang’s Living Group will launch its second hotel brand, Hotel Ease, on 1 November 2017.

The Hotel Ease Tsuen Wan features 160 rooms ranging in size from 250 to 315 sq. ft. All rooms are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi and a smartphone for guests to stay connected via free international calls and internet access.

The hotel will also feature Eat@ease, an all-day dining restaurant with an industrial chic interior design that will serve meals, cocktails and craft beers.

“The Hotel Ease brand has been created to deliver the promise in its name, providing our guests with modern, spacious, and comfortable accommodation which makes every guest totally at ease every moment of their stay,” said Mr. Eric Cheng, Vice President of Operations & Group General Manager of Tang’s Living Group. “Being a socially responsible hotelier, we support art development by partnering with Hong Kong Multimedia Design Association (HKMMDA), a local NGO. On each floor, we turn the corridor into a unique art gallery featuring works by local artists. We hope our guests enjoy their stay with our warm and genuine services as well as the thoughtful environment around.”

Hotel Ease Tsuen Wan is the first hotel under the Hotel Ease brand. Its sister brand – Hotel Ease Access will be opening in Tsuen Wan, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay.

Tang’s Living Group is also developing three other brands, namely Hotel COZi, Minimal Hotels and T. Lodge.



