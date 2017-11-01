Tang’s Living Group to Launch New Hotel Brand on 1 November 2017

|
Tang’s Living Group will launch its second hotel
brand, Hotel Ease, on 1 November 2017.
The Hotel Ease Tsuen Wan features 160
rooms ranging in size from 250 to 315 sq. ft. All rooms are
equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi and a smartphone for guests to
stay connected via free international calls and internet access.
The hotel will also feature Eat@ease, an all-day
dining restaurant with an industrial chic interior design that
will serve meals, cocktails and craft beers.
“The Hotel Ease brand has been created to deliver the
promise in its name, providing our guests with modern, spacious,
and comfortable accommodation which makes every guest totally at
ease every moment of their stay,” said Mr. Eric Cheng, Vice
President of Operations & Group General Manager of Tang’s Living
Group. “Being a socially responsible hotelier, we support art
development by partnering with Hong Kong Multimedia Design
Association (HKMMDA), a local NGO. On each floor, we turn the
corridor into a unique art gallery featuring works by local
artists. We hope our guests enjoy their stay with our warm and
genuine services as well as the thoughtful environment around.”
Hotel Ease Tsuen Wan is the first hotel under
the Hotel Ease brand. Its sister brand – Hotel Ease Access will be
opening in Tsuen Wan, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay.
Tang’s Living Group is also developing three other
brands, namely Hotel COZi, Minimal Hotels and T. Lodge.
