Etihad Airways to Launch Flights to Baku, Azerbaijan

Etihad Airways has unveiled plans to launch scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Baku, the capital city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, effective 2 March 2018.

The new route will be operated three times per week using an 136-seat Airbus A320, configured with 16 seats in Business Class and 120 in Economy.

Azerbaijan introduced a visa waiver programme for UAE nationals in November 2015 and expanded it to other GCC nations in early 2016.

During the first nine months of 2016, foreign tourists visiting Azerbaijan totalled 1.7 million. The number of visitors from the UAE and GCC increased 30 times on the same nine-month period in 2015, fuelled by the easing of visa restrictions.

Earlier this year, the UAE-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee said both countries were to focus on nine key areas for bilateral cooperation, including air transport, tourism, communications, environment, water, agriculture, renewable energy, modern technology and industry.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached over US$605 million in 2015, increasing by US$228 million during the first nine months of 2016.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, “The creation of the first ever air corridor linking the two capital cities demonstrates the importance of strengthening business, tourism and cultural ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan. The newest destination on Etihad Airways’ global network also reflects our commitment to linking Abu Dhabi with emerging markets that seek direct flights and onward connections to other parts of the world.”

Operating every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, flight EY297 will depart Abu Dhabi at 10:10 to arrive in Baku at 13:15. The return flight, EY298, will depart Baku at 16:30 and arrive back in Abu Dhabi at 19:25.



