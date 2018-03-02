Etihad Airways to Launch Flights to Baku, Azerbaijan

|
Etihad Airways has unveiled plans to launch
scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United
Arab Emirates, and Baku, the capital city of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, effective 2 March 2018.
The new route will be operated three
times per week using an 136-seat Airbus A320, configured with 16
seats in Business Class and 120 in Economy.
Azerbaijan introduced a visa waiver programme
for UAE nationals in November 2015 and expanded it to other GCC
nations in early 2016.
During the first nine months of 2016, foreign
tourists visiting Azerbaijan totalled 1.7 million. The number of
visitors from the UAE and GCC increased 30 times on the same
nine-month period in 2015, fuelled by the easing of visa
restrictions.
Earlier this year, the UAE-Azerbaijan Joint
Economic Committee said both countries were to focus on nine key
areas for bilateral cooperation, including air transport, tourism,
communications, environment, water, agriculture, renewable energy,
modern technology and industry.
Non-oil trade between the two
countries reached over US$605 million in 2015, increasing by
US$228 million during the first nine months of 2016.
Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief
Executive Officer, said, “The creation of the first ever air
corridor linking the two capital cities demonstrates the
importance of strengthening business, tourism and cultural ties
between the UAE and Azerbaijan. The newest destination on Etihad
Airways’ global network also reflects our commitment to linking
Abu Dhabi with emerging markets that seek direct flights and
onward connections to other parts of the world.”
Operating every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,
flight EY297 will depart Abu Dhabi at 10:10 to arrive in Baku at 13:15.
The return flight, EY298, will depart Baku at
16:30 and arrive back in Abu Dhabi at 19:25.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
Abu Dhabi,
Baku,
Azerbaijan.