Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino Completes US$7.5 Million Renovation

|
The Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino in Botswana
has completed a US$7.5 million renovation.
All 156 guest rooms and public spaces including
the main entrance and porte cochere have been renovated.
Situated in the heart of Gaborone’s business
district, home to The Botswana Stock Exchange, Debswana Diamond
Company, the Southern African Development Community headquarters
and financial institutions, Avani Gaborone is ideally located for
leisure and business travellers and local residents’ seeking great
food and a variety of entertainment options.
Alejandro Bernabé, Vice President of Operations of Avani Hotels &
Resorts said, “The focus of the renovation has been to enhance the
guest experience in all areas of the hotel. We are confident our
guests will enjoy the updated look and substantive business and
leisure improvements.”
The layout of the guest
bedrooms and bathrooms has been redesigned to ensure the best use
of space. Room
features and amenities include free WiFi, dedicated work station
with media hub, LCD television with satellite news, sport and
movie channels and a rain shower.
The conference centre has a main conference room
for up to 500
guests and five private seminar rooms. The new Peo Business Lounge inside the hotel offers three
small private meeting rooms and the common area is able to
accommodate six to eight people around the main table plus an
additional three desks for individual use.
See also:
Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts - Exclusive Interview with
Alejandro Bernabe Group Director.
See other recent
news regarding:
MHG,
Minor Hotels Group,
Avani.