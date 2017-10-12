Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino Completes US$7.5 Million Renovation

The Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino in Botswana has completed a US$7.5 million renovation.

All 156 guest rooms and public spaces including the main entrance and porte cochere have been renovated.

Situated in the heart of Gaborone’s business district, home to The Botswana Stock Exchange, Debswana Diamond Company, the Southern African Development Community headquarters and financial institutions, Avani Gaborone is ideally located for leisure and business travellers and local residents’ seeking great food and a variety of entertainment options.

Alejandro Bernabé, Vice President of Operations of Avani Hotels & Resorts said, “The focus of the renovation has been to enhance the guest experience in all areas of the hotel. We are confident our guests will enjoy the updated look and substantive business and leisure improvements.”

The layout of the guest bedrooms and bathrooms has been redesigned to ensure the best use of space. Room features and amenities include free WiFi, dedicated work station with media hub, LCD television with satellite news, sport and movie channels and a rain shower.

The conference centre has a main conference room for up to 500 guests and five private seminar rooms. The new Peo Business Lounge inside the hotel offers three small private meeting rooms and the common area is able to accommodate six to eight people around the main table plus an additional three desks for individual use.

