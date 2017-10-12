Aircalin Firms Up Order for Two Airbus A320neo and Two A330-900 Aircraft

Aircalin, a Noumea-based airline in the French territory of New Caledonia, has firmed up its order for two Airbus A320neo and two A330-900 aircraft.

The A320neo powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and equipped with 168 seats will be deployed on regional routes to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The A330neo, powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, will feature 26 seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 244 in Economy Class. Aircalin plans to deploy the aircraft on commercial services to Japan for onward connections.

“Investing in our new fleet of modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact thanks to lower fuel burn and allows Aircalin to reduce operating costs too. Equipped with the latest technology the aircraft will drive Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia”, said Didier Tappero, Aircalin CEO.

