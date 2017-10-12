Aircalin Firms Up Order for Two Airbus A320neo and Two A330-900 Aircraft

|
Aircalin, a Noumea-based airline in the French
territory of New Caledonia, has firmed up its order for two
Airbus A320neo and two A330-900 aircraft.
The
A320neo powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and equipped with 168
seats will be deployed on regional routes to Australia, New
Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
The A330neo, powered by the
latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, will feature 26
seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 244 in Economy Class. Aircalin plans to deploy the aircraft on commercial services to
Japan for onward connections.
“Investing in our new fleet of
modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact thanks
to lower fuel burn and allows Aircalin to reduce operating costs
too. Equipped with the latest technology the aircraft will drive
Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its
ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia”,
said Didier Tappero, Aircalin CEO.
