Air India Takes Delivery of 125th Boeing Airplane

Air India has taken delivery of its 125th Boeing
airplane.
The airplane is the 27th 787-8 Dreamliner
for the national carrier.
"Boeing airplanes are, and always have been, the
foundation of Air India's fleet, providing us with the very best
in economics, fuel efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort,"
said Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India.
"Taking delivery of our 125th Boeing airplane and 27th 787
Dreamliner marks an important day for Air India. The 787 has been
integral to our expansion and competiveness, enabling us to open
numerous new and nonstop routes and provide our customers with an
unrivalled flying experience."
Air India was an original member of the 787
Dreamliner launch group and took delivery of its first 787-8 in
2012. In all, the airline now operates 27 787-8 Dreamliners, along
with 777-200LRs (Longer Range), 777-300ER (Extended Range), and
747-400s.
"Boeing and Air India have been strong partners
in aviation for more than 70 years and it is a proud moment in our
shared partnership to deliver their 125th airplane," said
Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India Sales,
Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Air India operates the 787 Dreamliner to all its
destinations in Europe and to other cities in the Middle East, Asia and
Australia.
