Ken Lawson Joins Visit Florida as President and CEO

|
Ken
Lawson has joined Visit Florida as President and CEO.
Lawson
previously worked as the Secretary of the Florida Department of
Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).
“The work Visit Florida does to promote tourism is vital to the continued growth
of the state’s economy and having someone with Secretary Lawson’s
strong leadership background will secure our continued success,”
said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President & CEO of the Greater
Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Chair of the Visit
Florida
Board of Directors.
Lawson, a native Floridian and
former U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate General, has spent 12
years serving and protecting the public in numerous regulatory
positions, including his most recent work overseeing - among other
divisions - restaurants, hotels and vacation rentals with DBPR.
During his six-year tenure with DBPR, Lawson managed a team of
1,600 employees charged with licensing and regulating more than 1
million businesses and professionals throughout the state.
“Florida tourism has great momentum with five
consecutive years of record visitation, visitor spending and
industry-related employment and I look forward to building on this
momentum to take Visit Florida to the next level,” said Ken
Lawson.
See other recent
news regarding:
Visit Florida,
Florida,
President,
CEO.