Ken Lawson Joins Visit Florida as President and CEO

Ken Lawson has joined Visit Florida as President and CEO.

Lawson previously worked as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

“The work Visit Florida does to promote tourism is vital to the continued growth of the state’s economy and having someone with Secretary Lawson’s strong leadership background will secure our continued success,” said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Chair of the Visit Florida Board of Directors.

Lawson, a native Floridian and former U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate General, has spent 12 years serving and protecting the public in numerous regulatory positions, including his most recent work overseeing - among other divisions - restaurants, hotels and vacation rentals with DBPR.

During his six-year tenure with DBPR, Lawson managed a team of 1,600 employees charged with licensing and regulating more than 1 million businesses and professionals throughout the state.

“Florida tourism has great momentum with five consecutive years of record visitation, visitor spending and industry-related employment and I look forward to building on this momentum to take Visit Florida to the next level,” said Ken Lawson.

