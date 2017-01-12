United Airlines Takes Over Window Display of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York

|
United Airlines has taken over the window
display of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.
Entitled “Now Arriving”, the 14 storefront
windows display a replica of an United Airlines plane. The center
six windows feature a re-creation of the United Polaris
experience, including actual United Polaris seats, which will
debut on flights in February, and the cabin’s custom Saks Fifth
Avenue bedding suite.
“We designed these windows to give passersbys the
feeling that they are actually walking through the luxurious
United Polaris cabin,” said Mark Briggs, Executive Vice President
- Creative, Saks Fifth Avenue. “The attention to detail throughout
the installation is impressive, from the real United Polaris seats
and Saks bedding to the United flight attendant uniforms and Saks’
signature fashion represented by the season’s top ready-to-wear
resort looks.”
United Polaris business class, the
airline's most significant product transformation in more than a
decade, features a reimagined, sleep-enhancing experience for
intercontinental travelers. In rethinking the international
business class experience, United conducted more than 12,000 hours
of research, and sleep emerged as the single most important
priority for international business class travelers.
United
worked with Saks Fifth Avenue for custom bedding for both United
Polaris lounges and on board. Designed to provide the best sleep
in the sky, the new bedding collection features plush duvets,
lightweight day-blankets and a large and small pillow for each
United Polaris customer. In addition, mattress cushions are
available upon request.
“High-quality pillows and bedding
are crucial to a good night’s sleep, which is why we turned to
luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Through our
relationship with Saks, our passengers now have access to luxury,
custom linens, pillows and blankets to help them relax and get the
rest they need,” said Mark Krolick, vice president, marketing at
United.
United will begin rolling out
the United Polaris seat on its Boeing 777-300ER fleet this quarter
and subsequently on Boeing 787-10 and Airbus A350-1000 aircraft,
as well as on Boeing 767-300 and 777-200 retrofits. The first of
nine United Polaris lounges is now open at Chicago O’Hare
International Airport, with the remaining opening this year and
next.
The United Polaris themed windows will be on
display until 22 January 2017.
