Thu, 12 January 2017
Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park in Auckland Installs Mobile Room Key Technology

The Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park in Auckland, New Zealand has installed a new mobile locking system for all its one, two and three-bedroom suites.

Manufactured and installed by Assa Abloy Hospitality, the new locking system known as VingCard Allure provides state of the art security while allowing guests to use personal smart devices as a key.

Example of an Assa Abloy mobile room key

“Coming from one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality providers, we’re constantly looking for new ways of integrating cutting edge technologies and practices to streamline business operations and enrich guests’ stay at our properties,” said Mr. Gavin M. Faull, President and Chairman of Swiss Belhotel International. “The future of technology is becoming increasingly mobile and we’re proud to be at the forefront of embracing these changes. Not only is Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland the first property from Swiss-Belhotel International in New Zealand, it is also the first in the city to provide this level of high-tech locking system.”

Assa Abloy’s SEOS security technology protocol, integrates with the Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland’s Property Management System to generate a digital key for each assigned guest room.

The key is encrypted and securely delivered to a guest’s smartphone while also being placed in a secure key vault within the hotel’s own mobile app.

 When the smartphone is presented to the corresponding lock, the app transmits the encrypted key via a secure communication channel to unlock the door.

