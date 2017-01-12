Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park in Auckland Installs Mobile Room Key Technology

|
The Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park in Auckland,
New Zealand has installed a new mobile locking system for all its
one, two and three-bedroom suites.
Manufactured and installed by Assa Abloy
Hospitality, the new locking
system known as VingCard Allure provides state of the art security
while allowing guests to use personal smart devices as a key.
“Coming from one of the world’s fastest growing
hospitality providers, we’re constantly looking for new ways of
integrating cutting edge technologies and practices to streamline
business operations and enrich guests’ stay at our properties,”
said Mr. Gavin M. Faull, President and Chairman of Swiss Belhotel
International. “The future of technology is becoming increasingly mobile and we’re proud to be at the forefront of embracing these
changes. Not only is Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland the first property from Swiss-Belhotel International in New Zealand,
it is also the first in the city to provide this level of
high-tech locking system.”
Assa Abloy’s SEOS security
technology protocol, integrates with the Swiss-Belsuites Victoria
Park, Auckland’s Property Management System to generate a digital
key for each assigned guest room.
The key is encrypted and
securely delivered to a guest’s smartphone while also being placed
in a secure key vault within the hotel’s own mobile app.
When the
smartphone is presented to the corresponding lock, the app
transmits the encrypted key via a secure communication channel to
unlock the door.
