The Kunlun Beijing Rejoins Worldhotels

The Kunlun Beijing, the flagship property of Shanghai’s Jin Jiang International Hotel Management, has rejoined Worldhotels.

The 558-room hotel is in close proximity to several embassies and provides easy access to some of the capital’s top tourist attractions including Tiananmen Square, Beijing Zoo, Sanlitun entertainment precinct, the Old Summer Palace and The Pearl Market.

“We are delighted that The Kunlun Beijing has decided to join Worldhotels again after a three-year hiatus,” said Roland Jegge, Executive Vice President Worldhotels Asia Pacific. “The addition of Hotel Kunlun will be instrumental in further propelling Worldhotels’ current popularity and standing amongst the China market.”

To celebrate, the hotel is offering a 20% discount with a minimum 2-night stay, until 31 March 2017. The promotion includes complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, two bottles of spring water and is inclusive of service charge. Guests will also receive free access to the hotel’s Fitness Centre and Pool.

See other recent news regarding: Worldhotels, Beijing.