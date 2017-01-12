The Kunlun Beijing Rejoins Worldhotels

|
The Kunlun Beijing, the flagship property of
Shanghai’s Jin Jiang International Hotel Management, has rejoined
Worldhotels.
The 558-room hotel is in close proximity to several embassies
and provides easy access to some of the capital’s top tourist
attractions including Tiananmen Square, Beijing Zoo, Sanlitun
entertainment precinct, the Old Summer Palace and The Pearl
Market.
“We are delighted that The Kunlun Beijing has decided to
join Worldhotels again after a three-year hiatus,” said Roland Jegge, Executive Vice President Worldhotels Asia Pacific. “The
addition of Hotel Kunlun will be instrumental in further
propelling Worldhotels’ current popularity and standing amongst
the China market.”
To celebrate, the hotel is offering a 20% discount with a minimum 2-night stay,
until 31 March 2017. The promotion
includes complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, two bottles of spring
water and is inclusive of service charge. Guests will also receive
free access to the hotel’s Fitness Centre and Pool.
