Iran Air Takes Delivery of Airbus A321

Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new
aircraft, an Airbus A321.
The delivery is the first from a firm
order placed by Iran Air in December 2016 for 100 Airbus aircraft
(46 single aisle and 54 wide-body jets) to renew and expand its
fleet.
“This significant milestone marks the first
practical step in Iran Air’s ambitious passenger aircraft fleet
renewal and its stronger presence in international civil aviation.
Iranian travellers can be proud with our selection of the world’s
most modern single aisle aircraft,” said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran
Air Chairman and CEO. “Iran Air is delighted with this first
Airbus delivery and congratulates everyone involved who made it
possible. Today signals that with international collaboration and
co-operation, we can achieve mutually beneficial commercial
goals.”
Iran is forecast
to require some 400 to 500 new aircraft to modernise as well as to
grow its existing passenger fleet to catch up with years of pent
up demand on domestic as well as international routes.