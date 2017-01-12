592,139 Hotel Rooms Under Contract in Asia Pacific

According to STR’s December 2016 Pipeline Report, there are 592,139 hotel rooms in 2,646 projects Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region.

The total represents a 2.4% increase in rooms Under Contract when compared with December 2015.

The region reported 266,032 rooms in 1,148 projects In Construction for the month. Based on the number of rooms, that is a 4.2% year-on-year increase.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (25.7% with 151,996 rooms) and In Construction (27.1% with 72,031 rooms).

The Upper Upscale segment was the only other segment to account for 20% or more rooms In Construction (24.8% with 66,066 rooms).

