India’s GoAir Orders 72 Airbus A320neo

GoAir, a Wadia Group company, has signed a firm
contract for 72 A320neo aircraft following its Memorandum of
Understanding signed during the Farnborough International
Airshow last year.
The agreement reached on 30 December 2016,
doubles GoAir’s firm order book for the aircraft type to 144.
GoAir took delivery of its first A320neo in June
2016 and now operates a fleet of twenty three aircraft.
“The A320neo provides the
latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics. We are
happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable
cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by
adding more domestic and international routes in the years to
come,” said GoAir Managing Director & CEO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.
GoAir was the first airline to use A320neo in the
Spaceflex configuration with 186 seats. The A320neo Family incorporates
latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet
wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15% in
fuel savings from day one and 20% by 2020 with further
cabin innovations.
To date, 68 A320neo
aircraft have been delivered to 17 operators
