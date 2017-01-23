Belmond Appoints Kenneth Hatton as Senior Vice President Global Development

Belmond has appointed Kenneth Hatton as Senior Vice President Global Development, effective 23 January 2017.

Mr. Hatton joins Belmond from Hyatt International where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Transactions Group, covering Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific since 2011.

Prior to that, as Partner in Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal LLP (which subsequently combined to become Dentons), Mr. Hatton led the European operations of the firm’s hospitality practice, a role in which he represented a wide range of both owners and operators in the global hotel industry.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hatton was an associate at Squire, Sanders & Dempsey in Brussels where he focused on private M&A across Europe, as well as an associate in New York at Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts where he was involved with public M&A transactions.

In his career to date, he worked on transactions involving approximately 300 hotels.

Mr. Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belmond, said, “We are thrilled to have Kenneth join us to take the lead of our global development team. Kenneth’s experience in negotiating acquisitions, management, and franchise agreements in many markets will be a tremendous asset to Belmond as we look to implement our strategic plan to double the size of the company’s footprint by 2020.”

Mr. Hatton is an Irish national and graduate of Trinity College Dublin, with a degree in law, and he holds a Masters in Business Administration from each of London Business School and Columbia Business School.

