ClearVision EVS Performs
Successful Ground Trials of Volcanic Ash Detection
Elbit Systems and Nicarnica Aviation have successfully performed ground trials,
demonstrating detection of volcanic ash using the ClearVision EVS
system.
The Enhanced Vision System (EVS), modified to
incorporate ash detection capability, is one of a kind in the
market.
The
trial findings verify that the final product will achieve a
successful detection at a range of 100 kilometers in sufficient
time to allow pilots to avoid the no-fly zone affected by the
presence of volcanic ash.
The groundbreaking modified design was
funded by the Eurostars program.