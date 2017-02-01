ClearVision EVS Performs Successful Ground Trials of Volcanic Ash Detection

Elbit Systems and Nicarnica Aviation have successfully performed ground trials, demonstrating detection of volcanic ash using the ClearVision EVS system.

The Enhanced Vision System (EVS), modified to incorporate ash detection capability, is one of a kind in the market.

The trial findings verify that the final product will achieve a successful detection at a range of 100 kilometers in sufficient time to allow pilots to avoid the no-fly zone affected by the presence of volcanic ash.

The groundbreaking modified design was funded by the Eurostars program.

See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, ClearVision, Volcanic Ash.