Microsoft to Upgrade PATA’s Online Data Platform

Microsoft is to help PATA upgrade its PATAmPOWER
online data platform.
“With this collaboration our goal is to
produce even better data more quickly to our members in both
graphic and tabular formats. The challenge with visitor data is
that it is often one dimensional and pulled from a limited number
of sources that may render analysis difficult and misleading,”
said PATA CEO, Mario Hardy. “We will also work together on
mechanisms for data fusion and linkage, geo-tagging for PATA
member attractions, and analysis of travellers’ data through
credit card expenditure and social media feeds.”
Data and insights will be shared at technical or
strategic demonstrations and workshops at various PATA events as
well as stand-alone training programmes directed towards PATA
government members.
Erick Stephens, Chief Technology Officer,
Microsoft Public Sector Asia, said, “We are pleased to collaborate
with PATA to enable its members to transform the way they engage
with travellers and capture, through data, the business
opportunities of tomorrow. Building better, stronger engagements
by harnessing data for a complete view of customers and drawing
actionable intelligence, predictive insights that can deliver
personalisation at scale have become crucial for the business of
today.”
