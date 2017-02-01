Microsoft to Upgrade PATA’s Online Data Platform

Microsoft is to help PATA upgrade its PATAmPOWER online data platform.

“With this collaboration our goal is to produce even better data more quickly to our members in both graphic and tabular formats. The challenge with visitor data is that it is often one dimensional and pulled from a limited number of sources that may render analysis difficult and misleading,” said PATA CEO, Mario Hardy. “We will also work together on mechanisms for data fusion and linkage, geo-tagging for PATA member attractions, and analysis of travellers’ data through credit card expenditure and social media feeds.”

Data and insights will be shared at technical or strategic demonstrations and workshops at various PATA events as well as stand-alone training programmes directed towards PATA government members.

Erick Stephens, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Public Sector Asia, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with PATA to enable its members to transform the way they engage with travellers and capture, through data, the business opportunities of tomorrow. Building better, stronger engagements by harnessing data for a complete view of customers and drawing actionable intelligence, predictive insights that can deliver personalisation at scale have become crucial for the business of today.”

See other recent news regarding: PATA, Microsoft, Arrivals, Solutions, RevPAR.