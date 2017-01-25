Thai AirAsia Increases Domestic Fares

|
The Thai Cabinet recently agreed with the Ministry of
Finance’s proposal to increase the nation’s excise tax on jet fuel
and lubricant.
The adjustments, declared in the Royal
Gazette, came into effect on 25 January 2017.
Following the cabinet’s decision, Thai AirAsia
(FD) has added a surcharge of
150 Baht per passenger, per flight, for domestic destinations,
reflecting the actual increased costs.
While 150 Baht per sector does not seem much, it is a significant amount when you consider
that many of AirAsia's domestic flights often cost under a
thousand Baht.
Thai AirAsia, and the low fares that the airline
has become famous for, has played a pivotal role in increasing
domestic tourism in Thailand and has opened up areas of the
country that both local and foreign tourists may not have
previously had the opportunity to visit. It has also helped to
accelerate the growth of more international airports in the
country.
The amended fares are effective from
today (1 February 2017).
See other recent
news regarding:
Thailand,
Thai AirAsia,
AirAsia.