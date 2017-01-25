Thai AirAsia Increases Domestic Fares

The Thai Cabinet recently agreed with the Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the nation’s excise tax on jet fuel and lubricant.

The adjustments, declared in the Royal Gazette, came into effect on 25 January 2017.

Following the cabinet’s decision, Thai AirAsia (FD) has added a surcharge of 150 Baht per passenger, per flight, for domestic destinations, reflecting the actual increased costs.

While 150 Baht per sector does not seem much, it is a significant amount when you consider that many of AirAsia's domestic flights often cost under a thousand Baht.

Thai AirAsia, and the low fares that the airline has become famous for, has played a pivotal role in increasing domestic tourism in Thailand and has opened up areas of the country that both local and foreign tourists may not have previously had the opportunity to visit. It has also helped to accelerate the growth of more international airports in the country.

The amended fares are effective from today (1 February 2017).

