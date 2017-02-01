Mahan Air Appoints APG as GSA in France

The Iranian carrier Mahan Air has chosen APG as its GSA in France.

Founded in 1992, Mahan Air operates scheduled flights to 33 international destinations from its hub in Tehran.

Destinations include Paris, Milan, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Copenhagen, as well as 10 seasonal destinations such as Greece, Russia, and Mauritius.

Mahan Air also has a large domestic network with more than 30 cities served.

Since 20 June 2016, Mahan Air has operated an A340-600 three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday) between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Tehran, and has plans to add a fourth frequency.

Round trip fares are available from € 140 excluding tax in economy class and € 996 excluding tax in business class.

