Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport to Speed Up Immigration Process with SITA Technology

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport is to speed up the immigration process for passengers from the European Union who hold a biometric passport with the introduction of new self-service immigration control technology from air transport IT specialist, SITA.

Using facial recognition technology to confirm that the passenger is the passport holder, SITA's iBorders BorderAutomation ABCGates are designed to provide passengers with a smooth “walk-through” experience.

The automated border control gates (ABCGates) confirm that the passenger has an authentic, valid passport and is authorized to enter the country while fingerprint verification is also provided to further enhance security when required.

With an average processing time of under 20 seconds, the process enables eligible passengers to use self-service facilities to reduce wait times and optimize passenger flow through the airport.

The ABCGates allows more than 10,000 passengers a day to clear immigration at the airport using this latest technology.

Nazareno Ventola, CEO of Aeroporto di Bologna, said, “Today passengers increasingly demand more self-service options across their journey that help provide a quick and seamless journey through the airport. SITA’s ABCGates help us meet this demand while ensuring we can accommodate an increasing number of travelers, particularly during peak arrival periods.”

In 2016 Bologna Airport was the fastest-growing airport among Italy’s 15 busiest airports, with more than 7 million passengers last year.

Streamlining the immigration process on arrival with the deployment of the ABCGates will allow the airport to accommodate more passengers during busy peak periods.

Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “Not only do passengers value the convenience of self-service technology but it helps airports improve the passenger flow through the airport. Our ABCGates are a good example of how we have worked with airports across Italy to provide ease-of-use while supporting the country’s ability to manage its borders, keeping them safe and secure.”

SITA is a world leader in providing border control technology with about 30 governments globally using SITA's iBorders systems and capabilities to keep their borders secure and transform their border security operations.

Bologna is the fourth airport in Italy to introduce ABCGates to fast track immigration.

See other recent news regarding: SITA, Bologna, Immigration, Solutions, Technology.