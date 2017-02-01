Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport to Speed Up Immigration Process with SITA Technology

|
Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport is to speed up
the immigration process for passengers from the European Union who
hold a biometric passport with the introduction of new
self-service immigration control technology from air transport IT
specialist, SITA.
Using facial recognition
technology to confirm that the passenger is the passport holder,
SITA's iBorders BorderAutomation ABCGates are designed to provide passengers
with a smooth “walk-through” experience.
The automated border
control gates (ABCGates) confirm that the passenger has an
authentic, valid passport and is authorized to enter the country
while fingerprint verification is also provided to further enhance
security when required.
With an average processing time of under 20
seconds, the process enables eligible passengers to use
self-service facilities to reduce wait times and optimize
passenger flow through the airport.
The ABCGates allows more than
10,000 passengers a day to clear immigration at the airport using
this latest technology.
Nazareno Ventola, CEO of Aeroporto di Bologna,
said, “Today passengers increasingly demand more self-service
options across their journey that help provide a quick and
seamless journey through the airport. SITA’s ABCGates help us meet
this demand while ensuring we can accommodate an increasing number
of travelers, particularly during peak arrival periods.”
In 2016 Bologna Airport was the fastest-growing
airport among Italy’s 15 busiest airports, with more than 7
million passengers last year.
Streamlining the immigration process
on arrival with the deployment of the ABCGates will allow the
airport to accommodate more passengers during busy peak periods.
Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “Not
only do passengers value the convenience of self-service
technology but it helps airports improve the passenger flow
through the airport. Our ABCGates are a good example of how we
have worked with airports across Italy to provide ease-of-use
while supporting the country’s ability to manage its borders,
keeping them safe and secure.”
SITA is a world leader in providing border
control technology with about 30 governments globally using SITA's
iBorders systems and capabilities to keep their borders secure
and transform their border security operations.
Bologna is the
fourth airport in Italy to introduce ABCGates to fast track
immigration.
