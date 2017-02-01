Results of Revinate’s 2017 Global Hotel Reputation Benchmark Report

|
Revinate, a software as a service (SaaS)
company that helps hotels enhance the guest experience, has
unveiled the results of its 2017 Global Hotel Reputation Benchmark Report.
The far-reaching study analyzed 70 million published online guest
reviews worldwide over the last two years –nearly 40 million of
those in 2016 alone.
The section on the average review
scores by region and by established and emerging markets shows an
upward movement across the board, proving that travelers are
becoming more comfortable posting reviews.
Asia (4.28),
Europe (4.24) and Latin America (4.24) were the regions with the
highest average scores in 2016, followed by the Middle East and
Africa (4.12), North America (4.09) and Oceania (4.08).
However, in terms of annual increase Middle Eastern and African
(+1.5%) and North American properties (+1.2%) experienced the strongest improvements, while the remaining four regions grew
below the 1% mark.
Looking at established markets –
those with more than 100,000 annual reviews – hotels in China
(4.42), Greece (4.34) and South Africa (4.26) received the highest
ratings, while the United Kingdom (4.05), United States (3.99)
and France (3.94) closed the ranking.
Scores grew compared to 2015
in all markets except from China, which took a 0.2% dip.
Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and the US experienced the greatest
improvements compared to the previous year.
In terms of
review volume, while the US and the UK were the two largest
markets in 2016, their annual growth actually slowed down.
However, reviews for those two countries alone exceeded the
15.1 million mark in 2016, which means that there’s a trove of valuable feedback for US and UK hoteliers to respond and act upon.
In that regard, savvy hoteliers should analyze which stages of the
stay cycle are more widely reviewed and actively use guest reviews
to promote their properties and enhance the other parts of their
clients’ experiences.
Among emerging markets, Paraguay,
Romania and Kenya saw an impressive boost in review volume.
Following the launch of the report, Marc Heyneker, Revinate
co-founder and CEO, said, “As hoteliers plan their management strategies for 2017, awareness of the state of their respective
markets is a key to success. Online reviews are a critical
component in raising hotels’ visibility to customers and driving
more profitability. We’re thrilled to be able to provide this data
analysis for hoteliers around the world.”
