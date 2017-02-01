Destination Asia Appoints General Manager - Thailand

Destination Asia has promoted Philip Wigglesworth to the position of General Manager Thailand.

Philip joined Destination Asia Thailand in 2011 as Product and Contracting Manager and progressed to his most recent position of Business Development Director.

Philip moved to Thailand in 1996 and has a clear understanding of the Thai travel business and overseas market activities.

In his new position he will oversee the general day to day management of Destination Asia Thailand along with an active role in product development and sales strategies.

Addie Hirunkate, Managing Director of Destination Asia (Thailand) and Co-founder of Destination Asia said, “Since joining Destination Asia Philip has performed at the highest level in managing the many aspects of daily production and special projects. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment towards our company’s goals and objectives and proven to be an exceptional addition to the company. I look forward to working closely with Philip as we achieve our goals and objectives for the future and I am very confident that having him on the executive team will lead to an even brighter future for Destination Asia Thailand.”



