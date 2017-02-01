Destination Asia Appoints General Manager -
Thailand
Destination Asia has promoted Philip
Wigglesworth to the position of General Manager Thailand.
Philip joined Destination Asia Thailand
in 2011 as Product and Contracting Manager and progressed to his
most recent position of Business Development Director.
Philip moved to Thailand in 1996 and has a clear understanding of the Thai
travel business and overseas market activities.
In his new
position he will oversee the general day to day management of
Destination Asia Thailand along with an active role in product
development and sales strategies.
Addie Hirunkate, Managing
Director of Destination Asia (Thailand) and Co-founder of
Destination Asia said, “Since joining Destination Asia Philip has
performed at the highest level in managing the many aspects of
daily production and special projects. He has consistently
demonstrated a commitment towards our company’s goals and
objectives and proven to be an exceptional addition to the
company. I look forward to working closely with Philip as we
achieve our goals and objectives for the future and I am very
confident that having him on the executive team will lead to an
even brighter future for Destination Asia Thailand.”