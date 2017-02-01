|
Central Hotels will this year open 3 new hotels
in Dubai.
Bay Central hotel, expected to open in Q3
2017, will be located in The Burj Khalifa district and will
feature 284
rooms. That hotel will be followed by two other hotels of 208 and 204
rooms each in The Palm.
All three properties will be 4-star and are all
already under construction.
Mr Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Alansaari, Chairman
of Central Hotels, said, “2017 is a very exciting year for us with
three exceptional properties opening in quick succession. This
massive expansion will double our existing inventory of rooms from
524 to 1,220 keys and reflects our commitment to serve the needs
of our guests with great value in iconic locations such as The
Palm and Business Bay.”
Central
Hotels' flagship property is the 524-apartment First
Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh
Zayed Road.
Mr Alansaari, said, “In addition to the existing development,
our aim is to add another five hotels to our outstanding portfolio
of properties by 2018 creating greater choice and opportunities
for our guests, associates and stakeholders. We are in the midst
of advanced negotiations for three fabulous projects in KSA as
well as two hotels in the UAE. These accomplishments are designed
to position Central Hotels for continued success in the years
ahead.”
