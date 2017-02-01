Central Hotels will this year open 3 new hotels in Dubai.

Bay Central hotel, expected to open in Q3 2017, will be located in The Burj Khalifa district and will feature 284 rooms. That hotel will be followed by two other hotels of 208 and 204 rooms each in The Palm.

All three properties will be 4-star and are all already under construction.

Mr Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Alansaari, Chairman of Central Hotels, said, “2017 is a very exciting year for us with three exceptional properties opening in quick succession. This massive expansion will double our existing inventory of rooms from 524 to 1,220 keys and reflects our commitment to serve the needs of our guests with great value in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay.”

Central Hotels' flagship property is the 524-apartment First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road.

Mr Alansaari, said, “In addition to the existing development, our aim is to add another five hotels to our outstanding portfolio of properties by 2018 creating greater choice and opportunities for our guests, associates and stakeholders. We are in the midst of advanced negotiations for three fabulous projects in KSA as well as two hotels in the UAE. These accomplishments are designed to position Central Hotels for continued success in the years ahead.”



