United Airlines and Avianca to Expand
Relationship
United Airlines is
working with both Avianca Holdings S.A. and Avianca Brasil to
enhance and deepen the companies' commercial and strategic
relationships.
United, Avianca and Avianca Brasil are members of
Star Alliance, a global airline alliance which provides service to
192 countries via 28 member airlines.
“United and Avianca
have a long history of partnership through Star Alliance, and we
look forward to enhancing our cooperation to provide even better
service for our customers,” said Scott Kirby, President of United.
“Deepening our relationship allows us to expand on our existing
Star Alliance and strategic partnerships in the region as we
continue building a great network in Latin America.”
Details of how exactly the relationship will be
deepened, and when, were not available at press time.